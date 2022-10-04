Red Raiders Fall in Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings

Skip to main content

Red Raiders Fall in Latest FanNation Big 12 Power Rankings

Texas Tech is preparing to face a ranked team for the fifth straight week when it travels to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders lost to the Kansas State Wildcats and dropped two spots in the Red Raider Review/FanNation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 4.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears, and Red Raider Review vote.

The Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) lost to the Wildcats, 37-28, in their Big 12 road opener. With the loss, the Red Raiders moved from No. 5 to No. 7 in this week’s power rankings.

Texas Tech is preparing to visit No. 7 Oklahoma State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The Week 5 results included Oklahoma State beating Baylor, 36-25; TCU beating Oklahoma, 55-24; Kansas beating Iowa State, 14-11; and Texas beating West Virginia, 38-20.

The Week 6 schedule for Saturday is set. The 11 a.m. games include No. 19 Kansas hosting No. 17 TCU, while Oklahoma and Texas square off in Dallas. Iowa State hosts No. 25 Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. All game times are central.

The complete power rankings are below. 

Big 12 Week 5 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0) (5) — 50 points (Last Week: 1)

2. Kansas State (4-1, 2-0) — 44 points (Last Week: 3)

3. Kansas (5-0, 2-0) — 39 points (Last Week: 4)

4. TCU (4-0, 1-0) — 33 points (Last Week: 9)

5. Baylor (3-2, 1-1) — 29 points (Last Week: 2)

6. Texas (3-2, 1-1) — 25 points (Last Week: 7)

7. Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) — 24 points (Last Week: 5)

8. Oklahoma (7) (3-2, 0-2) — 17 points (Last Week: 6)

9. Iowa State (3-2, 0-2) — 10 points (Last Week: 8)

10. West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) — 5 points (Last Week: 10)

The poll is voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review

