Red Raiders vs. Horned Frogs Staff Predictions

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will try and end TCU's perfect season when they meet in Fort Worth on Saturday.

The staff of Red Raider Review provides their predictions for the game.

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Tech looked really good against West Virginia in Week 8, but this past Saturday they got washed by Baylor. TCU’s offense looks as potent as ever, so the Red Raiders are going to have to avoid a slow start if they want to have a chance. Ultimately, the Horned Frogs will have too much firepower. TCU 38, Texas Tech 29

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: If anyone’s stopping TCU at home, it won’t be a Texas Tech team that just got blown out against Baylor. TCU 37, Texas Tech 20

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Anyone else really torn here? The Horned Frogs are spittin’ mad after getting dissed by the College Football Playoff committee (though I’m sure TCU knew it was coming). Apparently, the Horned Frogs have been “behind too much” for the committee’s taste. Well, guess what?

The Horned Frogs will be behind for at least a portion of this one, too. I don’t have a clue what Texas Tech is going to do at quarterback. But the real key is whether the Red Raiders can slow down running back Kendre Miller — who has turned into a beast of late — and quarterback Max Duggan.

I think the Red Raiders can slow down Duggan. But if last week against Baylor is any indication, you can forget about slowing Miller down. TCU 34, Texas Tech 28.

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Is this a trap game for the Horned Frogs? Sure. Has Duggan been the FBS’ most efficient quarterback since Week 2? Yes. Duggan and Miller carry the load in the second half for a 10-point win, and another week closer to Arlington. TCU 34, Texas Tech 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Texas Tech has looked good at times this season but has been mostly inconsistent. Things don’t get any easier this week as a road trip against undefeated TCU awaits. Texas Tech might keep it interesting but I just don’t see TCU ultimately losing this one. TCU 38, Texas Tech 21

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here