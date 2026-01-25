Texas Tech Star Named College Softball’s Most Intriguing Person for 2026

Texas Tech Red Raiders softball superstar NiJaree Canady was named the most intriguing person in college for the 2026 season, according to The Oklahoman's Jenni Carlson.

Three other slots on the 26-topic list included a Texas Tech storyline.

"She held the top spot in last year’s rankings," Carlson writes. "No reason to change after the mighty righty nearly led the Red Raiders to the national title. If Canady and Texas Tech win it this year, Indiana football will have a run for its worst-to-first crown."

Canady has received several accolades during the weeks leading up to the season. She has been named the top player in the country, according to Softball America and D1 Softball. She is also a Preseason First-Team All-American and on the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List.

Two transfer pitchers and utility players with the Red Raiders, Kaitlyn Terry and Desirae Spearman locked up the second slot .

"These two transfers may be the key to the Red Raiders’ national title aspirations," Carlson added. "Terry coming from UCLA and Spearman from New Mexico need to take innings off Canady’s shoulders so she’s fresher in the postseason."

Texas Tech also has returning senior Chloe Riassetto and sophomore Samantha Lincoln, both of whom are left-handed. Riassetto pitched 98.2 innings last season with a 2.48 ERA. Lincoln recorded a 3.50 ERA across 72.0 innings.

The mastermind behind the softball program, head coach Gerry Glasco, rolls in at No. 9. Here's what Carlson had to say about the skipper.

"Just when you thought Glasco wouldn’t be able to top his landing of Canady, he brought the greatest transfer class in the sport’s history to Lubbock, led by All-Americans Taylor Pannell (Tennessee), Mia Williams (Florida) and Kaitlyn Terry (UCLA)."

The last group to land on Carlson's list is the infield, which is led by Pannell and Williams. They are listed at No. 25.

"Another dynamic duo that could shape what happens in OKC this season," Carlson stated. "Pannell and Williams were huge offensive gets out of the portal for the Red Raiders. They hit only 60 homers a year ago. Pannell and Williams combined hit 35."

2026 Softball Schedule Updates

Texas Tech adjusted a few game times and opponents for the first two weekends of the regular season.

The Red Raiders will now play North Texas at 11 a.m. on Feb. 6 in Lake Charles, La., and will play Louisiana Monroe at 1:30 p.m. as part of McNeese State's Twisted Vines Invitational.

Another change involves the game against Texas A&M on Feb. 7, which has been moved to 4:30 p.m., and the Red Raiders will now play Providence in the 7 p.m. time slot in College Station.

Other adjustments for Texas Tech will be its two national lytelevised games this season, the first one being against BYU on April 3 in Lubbock. This game will air on FS1 with a start time of 6 p.m., with the other televised game coming in the regular season finale against Baylor on May 2 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. This game will also be in Lubbock.

