Where does Texas Tech Rank in the Big 12 in Acceptance Rate Rankings

Social media has been active with fans and alums of universities having spirited conversations about whether their universities are selective in admissions.

Here are just some of the social media posts.

A Cincinnati fan's take on the acceptance rates of universities and confusion about why some fans are 'flexing" their school's lower acceptance rate.

Always a dumb flex topic. For the most part the acceptance rates are a product of capacity and demand. That's it. You could cut your capacity in half and keep the demand the same but suddenly your acceptance rate looks more exclusive. It means nothing unless it's an Ivy league https://t.co/omMxsnIkvM — Bearcat Matt (@BearcatMTA) July 20, 2026

A BYU fan's perspective is that the acceptance rate of BYU is so high because it includes its Idaho campus.

I think they are factoring in BYU idaho lol https://t.co/JAdrtNIO2H — Cougars 🏴‍☠️ Dawgs (@PrimarilyACoug) July 19, 2026

Here is a perfect example of a fan taking this data out of context. The Kansas State fan is poking fun at Kansas, but according to World News & World Report, Kansas is ranked #143, and Kansas State is ranked #158.

Everyone knows their academics are low, but crazy how easy it is to get into KU. You barely have to have a functional brain. https://t.co/jDpo1A3s3C — Johnny Cobbler 🏆 (@TopekaTalls) July 20, 2026

The good news is that if the social media post below were 100% accurate, Texas Tech would rank fifth among Big 12 schools in selectivity and acceptance to its university compared to most other Big 12 schools. However, the post circulating on social media is not entirely accurrate.

Every FBS School's Acceptance Rate🤓📊



Just thought it would be interesting to look at how hard it is to get into each FBS school, even though it has nothing to do with their athletic teams (even though it gets brought up in gameday trash talk quite a bit🤣)



Which school… pic.twitter.com/zOI5RzeiTS — Throne Spud (@ThroneSpud) July 19, 2026

U.S. News & World Report deems the tweet incorrect, prompting us to conduct our own thorough research instead of relying on potentially inaccurate AI-generated lists.

Here is where every school in the Big 12 is ranked according to U.S. News & World Report acceptance rank.

The University of Kansas has the highest acceptance rate out of the other 15 Big 12 schools, but they are ranked tied at #143 among national universities. Even though it may seem like it is the easiest Big 12 school to get accepted into, they are ranked higher in the 2026 U.S. News Rankings than other conference schools such as the University of Utah, Kansas State University, and the University of Cincinnati, for example.

Arizona State has the second highest acceptance rate out of the Big 12 schools, but only a couple of Big 12 schools are ranked higher than them in the U.S. News & World Report 2026 Best National Universities rankings. Only Baylor, TCU, Colorado, and BYU are ranked higher than them in the rankings. Arizona State is ranked tied at #117 in the national universities rankings.

One interesting note is that the school's official name is Iowa State University of Science and Technology. Furthermore, the school is ranked tied at #117, which is higher than a good number of Big 12 schools with lower acceptance rates.

The University of Utah technically is tied with the University of Arizona, with both schools having an acceptance rate of 86%. Utah is tied with other schools at #151 in the U.S. News & World Report national university rankings.

The University of Arizona wins the tiebreaker with Utah because they're ranked tied at #127 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings, which is 24 spots higher.

This ranking is a perfect example of how acceptance rates don't match up with national rankings, at least according to U.S. News & World Report. The University of Cincinnati is tied at #158 in the national rankings, which is lower than the five schools ranked below them in the acceptance rate rankings. In other words, you can have a lower acceptance rate but also a lower national university ranking.

Here now is a look at the other schools ranked in the top 10 of the Big 12 acceptance rankings.