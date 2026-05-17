Cristiano Ronaldo Made to Wait for Another Trophy After Al Nassr Defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wait for a major trophy with Al Nassr continues, as the Saudi Pro League side were beaten 1–0 by Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final on Saturday.

The all-time great, once revered for his inevitability in the biggest moments, floundered again for Al Nassr with silverware on the line. Ronaldo has now lost four cup finals in the Gulf region; this competition being AFC’s answer to the UEFA Europa League.

The 41-year-old has at least enjoyed a productive 2025–26 and may well end his trophy drought with the Saudi Pro League title, ensuring he heads into this summer‘s World Cup with some momentum behind him. Ronaldo, who’s expected to lead Portugal’s attack in North America, has scored 26 league goals this term but fatefully drew another blank in the Champions League Two final.

The center forward was only used once in the group phase, and scored his only goal of the competition in a quarterfinal beatdown of Al Wasl.

Al Nassr Beaten in AFC Champions League Two Final

Gamba Osaka edged Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. | Clicks Images/Getty Images

Playing on home soil, Al Nassr were the heavy favorites to win Saturday’s final, with Ronaldo joined by the likes of Iñigo Martínez, João Felix and Sadio Mané in Jorge Jesus’s starting lineup.

However, the plucky Japanese outfit Gamba Osaka refused to surrender their first-half advantage. The Swedish-born Deniz Hümmet opened the scoring against the run of play a third into the game, and were forced to weather a Saudi storm for the remainder of the contest.

Hümmet’s strike would prove to be their only shot on target.

The slender 1–0 victory not only extended Ronaldo‘s trophy pain in the Gulf, but also confirmed Gamba Osaka as the first Japanese winners of the competition, which was established 22 years ago and has never before been won by a Saudi club.

Ronaldo was subsequently criticized for his postmatch antics, during which he refused to return to the field and receive his runners-up medal.

How Cristiano Ronaldo Can Secure First Saudi Pro League Title

Ronaldo’s side are still in pole position to win the league. | Khalid Alhaj/MB Media/Getty Images

Defeat in Riyadh caps a bitterly disappointing week for Ronaldo’s side, who also squandered the chance to claim their first Saudi Pro League title since the prolific Portuguese goalscorer started his grand Gulf expedition in January 2023.

League leaders Al Nassr were on their way to a decisive 1–0 victory over closest rivals Al Hilal, only to concede the most comical of late equalizers thanks to a miscommunication between Martínez and Brazilian goalkeeper Bento. The latter’s own goal earned Al Hilal a point, leaving them in the hunt before they beat Neom on Saturday to cut the lead to two points.

Still, Ronaldo is expected to add to his illustrious trophy cabinet, with Al Nassr hosting the relegation-threatened Damac on the final day of the season. Victory on Thursday would seal the title, but anything else would open the door for Al Hilal to pounce at the final moment.

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