Texas Tech Making Some Noise in the Middle of July

Here is a look at all the news and notes surrounding Texas Tech through the middle of July.

Former Texas Tech men's basketball coach Tubby Smith, who coached the Red Raiders from 2013 to 2016, will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to @CoachTubbySmith on being inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/IxQbvYMRx6 — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) July 13, 2026

Former Texas Tech athletes have thrived since their time as student-athletes, with four Red Raiders being drafted in the first round of four different professional drafts.

Another 1️⃣



The only school in the country to produce a first round pick in this year’s NFL, NBA, MLB, and AUSL drafts. pic.twitter.com/073JMQCVBo — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) July 11, 2026

Texas Tech linebacker Ben Roberts looks to led the Red Raiders to another Big 12 title and a possible College Football Playoff run for this upcoming season.

Texas Tech LB Ben Roberts Last Season:



🌵 90.5 Coverage Grade

🌵 86.4 Run Defense Grade



ONLY Returning LB with 85+ Grades in BOTH Categories pic.twitter.com/4bP0rXTzfQ — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 13, 2026

2027 high school football commit Jalen Brewster is the No. 1 ranked recruit for his class according to Rivals.

🚨NEW🚨 Texas Tech DL commit Jalen Brewster ranks No. 1 and 5-stars in the updated 2027 Rivals300🌵https://t.co/eUWfuyTWAX pic.twitter.com/WAc21d89WK — Rivals (@Rivals) July 13, 2026

More and more games are being announced for the Red Raider's men's basketball non-conference schedule, including Texas Tech's game against Louisville in the Players Era 16.

Opening Round games for the Players Era 16 ‼️



🗓️ Nov 24-28

🏟️ Michelob ULTRA Arena and T-Mobile Arena

📍 Las Vegas, NV https://t.co/GS8f1ZzLKH pic.twitter.com/DxTCpyHn7K — Players Era (@Players_Era) July 13, 2026

Nothing says "mid-July" like fans going on message boards and posting about Texas Tech leaving the Big 12 for a new conference.

Among Big 12 schools, Texas Tech football leads the way by a far margin, according to Rivals, in having the top commits for the incoming 2027 high school class.

Top Big 12 commits in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings👀https://t.co/UQebBg6yQl pic.twitter.com/s2FSuAupLZ — Rivals (@Rivals) July 11, 2026

Texas Tech fans on social media are letting their opinions be known about the University of Michigan after representatives from the university earlier in the summer were vocal about not playing Texas Tech due to the Brendan Sorsby situation.

No more games against Michigan in any sport https://t.co/9bzMcnLfgP — Road Raiders (@road_raiders) July 12, 2026

Football coach guru Dan Casey posted a video of a Texas Tech football workout/practice.

Watch this before you decide to play Armchair Quarterback this season 😂 pic.twitter.com/9VYzKnym3S — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) July 12, 2026

Texas Tech football just completed its Big 12 media days, as this conference was the first to hold media days this summer.

One step closer.



2026 Big 12 Media Day 🎬 pic.twitter.com/AY3Tiyn2h2 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 9, 2026

Prominent Texas Tech Chairman of the Board of Regents of the Texas Tech University System, Cody Campbell, has some thoughts on what other Big 12 teams can do to help the conference compete with power conferences.

Cody Campbell on the Fort Worth meeting: “We want to find a way to get all other Big 12 schools to elevate themselves. Everybody needs to do some version of what we've done. That's the path forward for this conference. A rising tide lifts all boats.” https://t.co/BR9OjCG3NF — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 8, 2026

As expected, Texas Tech basketball player JT Toppin will be ready to play for this upcoming season.

Texas Tech announces that JT Toppin --- who suffered a torn ACL on February 17th at Arizona State --- will play during the 2026-27 season.



Still no set timetable for a return.



Was putting up First-Team All-American numbers --- 21.8 PPG and 10.8 RPG --- prior to injury. https://t.co/6I9uyfYTbZ — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 8, 2026

Texas Tech put out a video that first appears to be about Adam Trick, but it is more about showing off all of the amenities, facilities, and buildings that Texas Tech football players have access to.

Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire sat down and spoke about what makes Texas Tech recruiting different from many other college football programs.

Joey McGuire told me Texas Tech recruits and evaluates talent more like an NFL team than a traditional college program.



Their position coaches are focused on coaching, while the personnel department handles most of the recruiting and evaluations.



It’s a completely different… pic.twitter.com/g8LmRdswB9 — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) July 13, 2026

Eight former Texas Tech student athletes will enter the school's athletic hall of fame this September.

Introducing the Hall of Fame Class of 2026! 💫



This incredible group will be formally inducted this fall during a weekend of festivities surrounding the Sam Houston State game on Sept. 26. pic.twitter.com/Mk7VPw8zNw — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) July 9, 2026

Texas Tech's football season opener is just ahead as the countdown continues.

It simply can’t come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/czh6eqMHRu — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 11, 2026

The Texas Tech women's basketball team is playing some hoops in August as they travel to Canada for some exhibition games.

We’re headed north this August 🇨🇦



We'll close out the summer with training camp and two exhibition games in Vancouver, Canada as we continue building team chemistry and preparing for the '26-'27 season!#WreckEm | 📰: https://t.co/YjTEMo6vVi pic.twitter.com/OaL8cE2EXZ — Lady Raider Basketball (@LadyRaiderWBB) July 9, 2026

In summary, this covers Texas Tech athletics for July.

July has been a busy month for Texas Tech athletics with big draft picks, conference media days and program announcements. Here’s a look at the main headlines.

Logan Hughes was selected 17th overall by the Houston Astros on July 11. The Red Raiders kept the momentum going on Day Two of the MLB draft, including picks and draft-day movement with players like Thompson and Quintanar.

Big 12 Media Days were the focus on July 7-8, with head coach Joey McGuire and select player reps discussing how they plan to meet high expectations and recent roster changes. Seven Red Raiders were named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team earlier in the month. The focus remains on the team’s overhaul of depth and talent through the transfer portal and the quarterback rehabs ahead of the fall opener against Abilene Christian.

On July 13, legendary former coach Tubby Smith was officially named to the College Basketball Hall of Fame. The Red Raiders got a big boost for next season when they learned that All-American forward JT Toppin is on course to return from an ACL injury. The women’s basketball program announced they will take a trip to Canada for a pair of summer exhibition games. Texas Tech announced its 2026 Athletics Hall of Fame class.

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