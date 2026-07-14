Texas Tech Making Some Noise in the Middle of July
In this story:
Here is a look at all the news and notes surrounding Texas Tech through the middle of July.
Former Texas Tech men's basketball coach Tubby Smith, who coached the Red Raiders from 2013 to 2016, will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
Former Texas Tech athletes have thrived since their time as student-athletes, with four Red Raiders being drafted in the first round of four different professional drafts.
Texas Tech linebacker Ben Roberts looks to led the Red Raiders to another Big 12 title and a possible College Football Playoff run for this upcoming season.
2027 high school football commit Jalen Brewster is the No. 1 ranked recruit for his class according to Rivals.
More and more games are being announced for the Red Raider's men's basketball non-conference schedule, including Texas Tech's game against Louisville in the Players Era 16.
Nothing says "mid-July" like fans going on message boards and posting about Texas Tech leaving the Big 12 for a new conference.
Among Big 12 schools, Texas Tech football leads the way by a far margin, according to Rivals, in having the top commits for the incoming 2027 high school class.
Texas Tech fans on social media are letting their opinions be known about the University of Michigan after representatives from the university earlier in the summer were vocal about not playing Texas Tech due to the Brendan Sorsby situation.
Football coach guru Dan Casey posted a video of a Texas Tech football workout/practice.
Texas Tech football just completed its Big 12 media days, as this conference was the first to hold media days this summer.
Prominent Texas Tech Chairman of the Board of Regents of the Texas Tech University System, Cody Campbell, has some thoughts on what other Big 12 teams can do to help the conference compete with power conferences.
As expected, Texas Tech basketball player JT Toppin will be ready to play for this upcoming season.
Texas Tech put out a video that first appears to be about Adam Trick, but it is more about showing off all of the amenities, facilities, and buildings that Texas Tech football players have access to.
Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire sat down and spoke about what makes Texas Tech recruiting different from many other college football programs.
Eight former Texas Tech student athletes will enter the school's athletic hall of fame this September.
Texas Tech's football season opener is just ahead as the countdown continues.
The Texas Tech women's basketball team is playing some hoops in August as they travel to Canada for some exhibition games.
In summary, this covers Texas Tech athletics for July.
July has been a busy month for Texas Tech athletics with big draft picks, conference media days and program announcements. Here’s a look at the main headlines.
Logan Hughes was selected 17th overall by the Houston Astros on July 11. The Red Raiders kept the momentum going on Day Two of the MLB draft, including picks and draft-day movement with players like Thompson and Quintanar.
Big 12 Media Days were the focus on July 7-8, with head coach Joey McGuire and select player reps discussing how they plan to meet high expectations and recent roster changes. Seven Red Raiders were named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team earlier in the month. The focus remains on the team’s overhaul of depth and talent through the transfer portal and the quarterback rehabs ahead of the fall opener against Abilene Christian.
On July 13, legendary former coach Tubby Smith was officially named to the College Basketball Hall of Fame. The Red Raiders got a big boost for next season when they learned that All-American forward JT Toppin is on course to return from an ACL injury. The women’s basketball program announced they will take a trip to Canada for a pair of summer exhibition games. Texas Tech announced its 2026 Athletics Hall of Fame class.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up-to-date on Texas Tech athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and following us onX/Twitter.
Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for Texas Tech On SI.