Texas Tech University students. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These are the schools ranked ten through six in the Big 12 based on their university acceptance rates.

Both the University of Cincinnati and this school are tied at #158 in the U.S. News & World Report national university rankings, but they have a lower acceptance rate than other Big 12 schools ranked below them.

If this were a ranking of Colorado's position in the national university rankings among Big 12 schools, it would rank higher. The University of Colorado Boulder is tied at #97 in the national university rankings, which is higher than all of the other Big 12 schools already mentioned in this article.

Even though Oklahoma State is ranked No. 8 in these rankings, the university's overall national ranking is #198, which is over 100 spots lower than Colorado. This just reiterates the fact that the acceptance rate of a university does not correlate directly with the university's overall national ranking among universities in the U.S. Finally, the social media post mentioned earlier in this article has Colorado's acceptance rate at 78%, but the U.S. News & World Report has it two percentage points lower.

The University of Houston is tied at #132 in the overall national university rankings and their acceptance rate to their school is very similar to other Big 12 schools' who have a moderately selective admission policy.

This is where social media posts and less known and credible websites that post about university admissions seem to be wrong. According to the U.S. News & World Report, West Virginia has a 73% acceptance rate, which puts it high in these rankings. However, the social media post shared among many college fans in the FBS claims that WVU has an acceptance rate of 89%. No one is claiming that U.S. News & World Report is 100% accurate on everything they report, but they have a ton of credibility in comparison to a random social media account. Between the two, that is a 16-point difference, and we tend to go with credible, trustworthy, and reputable outlets.

Here now is a look at the top five Big 12 schools with the lowest admission rates.