Where does Texas Tech Rank in the Big 12 in Acceptance Rate Rankings

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Texas Tech is included in the top five most selective Big 12 schools

Before we get to the top five, let's review: in summary, the Big 12 Conference comprises 16 member institutions across the country, from as far west as Utah to as far east as West Virginia. The conference has recently gone through a significant realignment, including schools as far southeast as UCF and as far southwest as Arizona, and it now features a distinctive combination of massive public research flagships, land-grant universities, and selective private institutions.

The Big 12 is usually pretty accessible overall compared to the Big Ten and ACC, with around a 70% to 75% average conference acceptance rate. But acceptance rates vary widely by institution—from around above 40 percent, like TCU, at its most selective institutions to more than 90 percent at broad-access land-grant flagships like Kansas.

Texas Tech may not be ranked high in the national university rankings according to U.S. News & World Report, but it has the fifth lowest acceptance rate, meaning it is more selective about who attends its school compared to the majority of the Big 12 schools. The undergraduate enrollment is just over 32,500, and the success of the athletic teams can only help boost the number of applicants wanting to attend Texas Tech in the near future.

Brigham Young University-Provo comes in at number four in these rankings. BYU's acceptance rate, according to their official website, is 70.2%. However, U.S. News & World Report has the acceptance rate at 68%. BYU-Provo is ranked tied at #110 in the national university rankings. The data on private schools is not as accessible as that for public universities. The social media post mentioned in this article states that BYU-Provo's acceptance rate is the lowest at 67%.

Once again, the popular social media post had Baylor with a 45% acceptance rate, but according to U.S. News & World Report, their acceptance rate is six points higher at 51%. Baylor is ranked tied as the #88 national university, making it one of the highest-ranked Big 12 schools.

Even though they are the second most selective Big 12 universities, Baylor, BYU, and Colorado rank higher than UCF in the national university rankings. They are ranked #117, tied with Arizona State and Iowa State. Both ASU and ISU have less selective admission acceptance rates to their universities but have the same national ranking according to U.S. News & World Report.

TCU is technically the most selective Big 12 school. But once again, a school like Baylor is ranked higher than TCU in the U.S. News & World Report national rankings. TCU is ranked #97, which is nine spots lower than Baylor, but the rankings of colleges is subjective and subject to the criteria of the national publication doing the rankings.

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