No.5 Texas Tech knocks off No. 12 Akron 91-71 to Advance to Second Round

TAMPA, Fla – Texas Tech freshman guard Jaylen Petty scored a career high 24 points as the No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-10) beat the No. 12 Akron Zips (29-6) 91-71 at Benchmark International Arena Friday afternoon. In Techs’ first-round game in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship, five different Red Raiders finish in double figures as Tech moves on to the Sweet 16.

​Texas Tech Head Coach Grant McCasland reflected on what the keys to victory were for his team against Akron in the post-game press conference.

“We challenged our team to keep getting better defensively, and to finish it with rebounds,” said McCasland after the game. “We just felt like if we continued to take away rhythm threes and rebounds, we could win the game. We got some great contributions from different guys.”

Tech started the game strong, going on a 6-3 scoring run in the first five minutes, and dominating the offensive glass. On defense, the Red Raiders stifled Akron, forcing them into tough mid-range shots and holding them to 39% shooting in the half, all while capitalizing offensively.

Building on their early momentum, Texas Tech expanded its lead in the final 10 minutes of the half. Petty caught fire, scoring 10 of his eventual 24 points and helping Tech maintain its advantage.Petty commented after the game on the team effort it took for five players to finish in double figures to pull away.

Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Lejuan Watts (3) drives against Akron Zips guard Shammah Scott (1) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“It's always about the team. They trust me, and I trust them,” said Petty after the game. “I’m never really worried about that; I’m worried about competing and trying to win. It's always about the team.”

However, Akron continued to cut at the Tech thanks to senior guard Shammah Scott, who scored 13 points off the bench in the first half. Tech would counter punch by going on an 8-0 run as multiple Red Raiders ignited from the field. Senior guard Donovan Atwell knocked down three shots from beyond the arc to finish his first half with 9 points. While sophomore guard Christian Anderson ignited with 7 points from the field as Tech took its largest lead entering the final 3 minutes, up by 12. ​​

Nonetheless, Akron's second leading scorer and First Team All-Mac selection senior forward Amani Lyles also ignited, finishing his half with 12 points cutting the Tech lead to five. The Red Raiders would head into the locker room up 40-35 going into halftime.

Coming out of halftime, Tech continued to run up the score with Atwell and Petty both starting where they left off, building off their first-half totals. Yet again, Akron would continue to cut at the lead through Scott and Lyles, but it was the play-making ability of senior guard Tavari Johnson that helped Akron continue to hang around in the second half.

Johnson was the Zip’s leading scorer during the regular season. Tech held him to only 2 points and 1 assist throughout the first 20 minutes. The combination of his play-making ability and the scoring from Lyles who finished with 26, Scott who finished with 20, and others helped Akron keep up with Tech. Cutting the lead to 6 entering the final 10 minutes of the half.

Tech continued to push on the gas pedal with Anderson and Watts getting into double figures in the second half. Anderson ended his afternoon with 18 points, and Watts finished with 14 points and 6 rebounds, but fouled out late in the second half, opening up the door for sophomore forward Josiah Mosley to build off an excellent first half.

Mosley finished his afternoon with a season high 16 points off the bench while grabbing 4 rebounds. His efforts rebounding the ball, along with Watts, and sophomore forward Luke Bamgboye's 6 rebounds, helped the Red Raiders out-rebound Akron 25-14 on the defensive glass and 32-25 overall. Coach McCasland had high praise for the Texas native after the game.

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) dribbles against Akron Zips guard Evan Mahaffey (12) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

“I thought he had a few big-time defensive effort plays, but his ability to switch and guard the ball really was a difference maker,” said McCasland. “I’m glad he’s actually put what he has been practicing into the game. He's worked really hard for this moment.”

Despite Akron actively getting to the free-throw line and cutting the lead to within four just before the 5-minute mark. Tech exploded in the final five minutes, going on a large scoring run to push the game out of reach to win 91-71, and move on. Tech will advance to the Sweet 16 for the second straight year in a row with this win.

After coming into the tournament dropping its final three games of the regular season, Tech ripped off a big win over the MAC Champions to open up its NCAA tournament campaign.

​At the time of writing, Tech will play either Alabama or Hofstra in the Sweet 16. A time and date still to be decided at the time of writing which will be announced this evening.

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