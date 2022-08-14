Top DL Target Ansel Nedore Commits to Red Raiders

The Texas Texas Red Raiders are riding a wave of recruiting momentum that continued on Saturday when Round Rock (TX) DL Ansel Nedore announced his pledge to the program.

Nedore made his decision known via his personal Twitter account.

He chose Texas Tech over multiple in-state programs, including Texas, Baylor, TCU, SMU, UTSA, and Houston.

He was primarily recruited by defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch.

The Red Raiders seemed to be in control of Nedore's recruitment for some time. They received Nedore's only official visit on June 17.

As a junior at Round Rock High School, Nedore recorded 57 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and a sack.

Nedore also competes in track and field, where he throws shot put and discus. His record shot put throw is 45 feet and nine inches. His record discus throw is 109 feet and four inches.

Coach Joey McGuire continued his impressive recruiting run with Nedore's commitment. The Red Raiders are beginning to attract a different caliber of athlete under McGuire, and Nedore is evidence of that.

Nedore becomes the sixth defensive line commit for McGuire in the 2023 class, joining Jayden Cofield, Isaiah Crawford, Braylon Rigsby, Amier Washington, and Tre'Darius Brown. He is the 22nd commitment overall for the Red Raiders.

