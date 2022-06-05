Elite PF Devin Williams Named Red Raiders in Top 5

Texas Tech Red Raiders Basketball Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Red Raiders news as Texas Tech looks to improve on an already impressive class

With college basketball's 2022-2023 season quickly approaching, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits and commitments for that class and beyond.

Under head coach Mark Adams and his elite staff, the Tech recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Red Raiders are in the mix for some of the top names around the country, each of whom wants to take a hard look at the makings of what Adams and his staff are building in Lubbock.

JUNE 5 UPDATE:

Elite class of 2023 power forward Devin Williams from Corona, California has narrowed his commitment down to five schools, including Texas Tech.

The 6-10 prospect commented on his appeal to Tech to On3:

“Coach Mark Adams is a really, really good coach over there. I love Texas Tech’s playstyle," Williams said. "They play fast, play extremely hard. They’ve made some really good runs over the last few years. I just love their style and coaching staff."

Williams is also considering UCLA, USC, Arizona, and UNLV.

May 29 UPDATE:

Corey Williams Jr, the class of 2022 point guard and son of Tech assistant coach Corey Williams, has committed to Texas Tech.

The 6-2, 169-pound ball handler is out of Fayetteville High School (Arkansas) and arrived in Fayetteville by way of Deland, Florida, where his father was the head coach of Stetson University for six seasons before joining the Razorbacks' staff.

MAY 26 UPDATE:

Elite 2023 Elijah Fisher has committed to Texas Tech and will be reclassing to the class of 2022. For years the 6-6 wing was the face of the Crestwood Prep basketball program and the most highly-touted prospect in the country.

Now, he'll be moving on, having decided to reclassify and head to Texas Tech to play collegiately.

Fisher decided on Texas Tech, where he'll team up with fellow Canadian Fardaws Aimaq from Vancouver, B.C., who announced he'll withdraw his name from NBA Draft consideration and return to Texas Tech.

Fisher will be draft-eligible next season following his freshman season.

MAY 10 UPDATE:

Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley is being targeted by Texas Tech. Mosley is one of the best scorers available in the portal and averaged 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per contest in 2021 - 2022.

Other schools showing interest in Mosley are Kansas, Kansas State, and Mississippi State.

MAY 10 UPDATE:

The Lady Raiders have added some size to the squad as Jazmaine Lewis, a 6-4 forward from Kansas City has signed. She transfers to Tech after spending the last three seasons at Houston.

