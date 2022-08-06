A Unique Look at New Red Raider Commit DB Jordan Sanford

As first-year coach Joey McGuire looks to turn the Texas Tech Red Raiders into national championship contenders, recruiting will be a major factor in his ability to do so.

The Red Raiders are staying red hot on the recruiting trail, picking up another big time commit on Thursday night. Jordan Sanford, an elite defensive back out of Mansfield Timberview (TX), announced his commitment to the Red Raiders' 2023 class.

When Samford eventually makes his way to Lubbock and suits up for the Red Raiders, he will do so representing a few surprisingly unique situations for Texas Tech.

He will become the first ever Red Raider to take the field sporting the last name Samford on his jersey. However, that shouldn't be too surprising of a fact as according to the House of Names it is the 793rd most popular surname.

While Samford is a rather unique last name, the first name Jordan is a pretty popular first name for a boy. According to the Social Security Administration it has ranked in the top 100 names for boys from 2000-2020. Despite that though, Samford becomes just the third Red Raider ever with the first name Jordan. He will be joining former Red Raider Jordan Davis and current receiver Jordan Brown.

One of the bigger commits for the Red Raiders in their 2022 class was Landon Hullaby, who they flipped from Oregon right before early signing day. Hullaby also played high school football at Timberview, giving the Red Raiders members of the Timberview secondary in back-to-back classes.

One of the most important aspects of recruiting for college staffs is establishing relationships, and McGuire's addition of Sanford could see the Red Raiders establish a connection to Timberview. Establishing that potential pipeline could pay dividends for the Red Raiders down the line, especially as they look to start competing for Big 12 championships.

