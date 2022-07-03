Commit Macho Stevenson 'At Home' at Texas Tech

Despite not having coached a single game for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, new coach Joey McGuire has managed to put together a stacked 2023 recruiting class.

One of those recruits in the 2023 class is Marquez "Macho" Stevenson, a talented receiver/cornerback from Captain Shreve (LA) High School. Stevenson is a 6-0, 170-pound two-sport athlete and will play both football and run track for the Red Raiders.

As for why Stevenson chose Texas Tech over schools such as Indiana and Mississippi State, that reason is quite simple. The Red Raiders made him feel like he was home.

"During the visit, I got to see how Lubbock has a big atmosphere and it wasn't just like a small town," Stevenson told RedRaiderSports. "The coaches made it feel like home. It was more than just football, they care about us off the field and how they can help us get to the next level while getting a good education."

"(I committed because) it felt like home, like I said. They made it feel more at home than like an auction house. They were taking care of us."

That atmosphere was important for Stevenson, as being around not only his original recruiter in Texas Tech Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard, but coach McGuire as well, helped him ultimately commit to Texas Tech.

"It was good (being around McGuire)," Stevenson said. "I feel like coach McGuire got a motor like my coach at home here at Captain Shreve, so it was really nothing new for me. I like his energy and how he sets the standard for us as The Brand."

Time will ultimately tell how successful McGuire is at Texas Tech, as his first game as a Red Raider is fast approaching. However, if he continues to recruit at the level he has so far, it might not be too long before the Red Raiders contend in the Big 12 once again.

