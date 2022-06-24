Red Raiders Recruiting: Track and Field Star Miguel Dingle Joins Loaded 2023 Class

A closer look at what Dingle will bring to the field for Texas Tech

New Texas Tech Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire came to Lubbock with the goal of making the program a contender in the Big 12 once again. So far with the success he's had in building his 2023 recruiting class, it appears things are trending up.

For McGuire, an already stacked 2023 class got even deeper on Tuesday with the commitment of Miguel Dingle.

Dingle is not your typical football recruit, as he has arguably seen more success in another sport. Competing in the South Carolina High School League state championships, Dingle ran the 110 hurdles in 13.56 seconds, which tied for seventh in the country in all conditions among high school hurdlers.

His success as a track and field athlete speaks to what the Red Raiders are looking for in recruits under McGuire. Texas Tech's director of player personnel, James Blanchard, told The Athletic that when recruiting, they find themselves looking at an athlete's track and field tape before anything else.

“If he has the movement and the athletic traits, then we can teach him to be a good football player,” Blanchard said.

Committed as a linebacker, Dingle has the speed to keep up with Big 12 offenses on Saturdays. In 2021 he would total 38 tackles, including an impressive seven tackles for loss.

While it is still to be determined the level of success McGuire sees at Texas Tech, he has started to build a strong foundation for the future. Dingle becomes the 21st member of a stacked 2023 recruiting class, one that hopes to continue the upward trend of Red Raider football.

