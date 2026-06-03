Texas Tech picks up commitment from Guyer D-lineman Khyren Haywood

DENTON, Texas – Texas Tech has picked up its 10th high school commitment for its 2027 class. The Red Raiders picked up a commitment from three-star Denton Guyer defensive lineman Khyren Haywood heading into his senior season. Haywood solidified his commitment at his commitment event at the John H. Guyer High School Athletic facility on Monday. ​

“Besides my own personal ambition for the sports I do what I do for the people sitting in front of me,” said Haywood prior to his selection during his commitment event. “When I’m on the field, I see people's eyes light up the way I play football. That's what I bring to the game, which means something to me. It's big for me, so thank you, everyone that's here.”

Haywood commits to Tech after receiving offers from a plethora of Big 12 schools, along with Texas, LSU, USC, and many other elite power four programs. In a one-on-one sit-down with Dave Campbell, Texas High School Football Director of Recruiting, Greg Powers, after his decision to commit to Tech, Haywood spoke about the team and program Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire and his staff have and “will continue to build” in part of his decision to head to Lubbock.

“I think they are truly trying to build a national championship team. I think they are bringing in the right guys to do it,” said Haywood. “ Coach Jay (Imarjaye Albury), Teachy, Wood all have the belief in what I can do and what I can bring to the table. I know what I can bring to the table for them, and it's not going to disappoint for sure.” ​

Haywood has been a three-year varsity player for Guyer since his freshman season. As a junior, Haywood put up 61 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 22 quarterback hurries, and 11.5 sacks along the Wildcat’s defensive line last season. All en route to Guyer's 11-3 season and undefeated 6A Region I District 5 title season. Haywood finished in the top 12 in sacks across Region 1 defensive linemen according to MaxPreps. His efforts helped Guyer reach the UIL Class 6A Division II quarterfinals. Haywood is the third defensive lineman picked up for Tech in this high school recruiting cycle.

Tech secured commitments from St. Frances Academy EDGE Anthony Sweeney and Hoisington EDGE Brody Pfannenstiel back in March. However, Haywood is the first true interior defensive lineman since fellow North Texas d-lineman K'Adrian Redmond from DeSoto to commit to Tech this cycle.

At 6’1, Haywood brings a nice blend of speed and power to get into the backfield. While also having the ability to fight off double teams and shoot gaps to wrap up ballcarriers for losses. While in pursuit, he can wrap up in the open field, keep his eyes on the football, and make plays, taking the ball away.

In that same one-on-one, Powers Haywood explained what his mentality is and what he brings to Lubbock.

“You're not going to get a person to what's ignorant to what's coming up in front of them. I attack everything with a 110% effort. That's what I have done my whole life, and since day one I’ve got it out the mud, that's what I am going to continue to do,” said Haywood. “I have that motor, why, because I know there are kids out there working their tails off to be in the position that I’m in. So for me, I have to work extra hard and be on my P’s & Q’s to make sure they don't catch up to me. I can be the best player I want to be. I have a high ambition to be the best d-tackle that there is to be. I’m going to continue with the mindset my whole career, that's what they're going to get.”

Haywood enters his senior season as the third Guyer defensive lineman to head into the season committed to a Power 4 program. The first on his team headed to Lubbock to be a Red Raider.

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