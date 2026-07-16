Here is what we know about Texas Tech's Non-Conference Basketball Schedule
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We are heading into late July, and more non-conference games are being announced and rumored to be played for the Red Raiders men's basketball team.
First, even though dates and times have not been announced, the Red Raiders know how many games they will play and whether those games are home or away for Big 12 conference play in the upcoming season. Texas Tech will play home and away games against Houston, UCF, and Cincinnati in conference play.
Texas Tech is set to play Louisville in the Players Era 16 on Nov. 24 for a night game in Las Vegas.
Texas Tech will either play Oregon or St. John in their next game of the MTE.
To summarize, the Red Raiders will face either St. John's or Oregon in the second round on Thanksgiving Day, which is Thursday, Nov. 26. Then in their third game, they will play on Friday, Nov. 27, against one of four potential opponents from their side of the bracket: Tennessee, Maryland, Iowa State, or San Diego State. If Texas Tech finishes 3-0 in bracket play, they will play in the championship game Saturday, November 28, at T-Mobile Arena.
It looks like Texas Tech will open against Jackson State for their season and home opener. Jackson State went 12-21 last season and 10-8 in SWAC play. Kendrick Perkins, who is a former NBA player and current ESPN analyst, recently became JSU men's basketball GM.
In a rematch of last year's game between the Fighting Illini, Texas Tech will welcome Illinois to Lubbock for an early November matchup. The Red Raiders lost by four at Illinois last year and hope to defeat them this upcoming season on their home floor. It will be a difficult task, however, as the Fighting Illini are coming off of a Final Four appearance in the NCAA tournament, and some media outlets and experts are predicting them to win the Big Ten for the upcoming season.
In a mid-November matchup, the Red Raiders are hosting New Orleans again as they did last season. Last November, Texas Tech defeated the Privateers by 32 points, and the Red Raiders should coast to another easy win against New Orleans for this upcoming season.
Texas Tech will host Omaha on Dec. 9 for a mid-week game. The Mavericks from the Summit League went 16-17 last season. This should not be a difficult game for the Red Raiders in non-conference play.
This is in comparison to the football team's non-conference schedule.
Date
Opponent
Location of Game
Sept. 5
Abilene Christian
Lubbock, TX (Home)
Sept. 12
Oregon State
Corvallis, OR (Away)
Sept. 26
Sam Houston State
Lubbock, TX (Home)
The men's basketball team clearly has a more difficult non-conference schedule than the Red Raiders football team. The football team has two very winnable games at home against two in-state teams, Sam Houston State and Abilene Christian. Their road game against Oregon State will be a little more difficult, but it should be a game that the Red Raiders should win by at least two touchdowns.
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Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for Texas Tech On SI.