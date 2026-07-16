Here is what we know about Texas Tech's Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

We are heading into late July, and more non-conference games are being announced and rumored to be played for the Red Raiders men's basketball team.

First, even though dates and times have not been announced, the Red Raiders know how many games they will play and whether those games are home or away for Big 12 conference play in the upcoming season. Texas Tech will play home and away games against Houston, UCF, and Cincinnati in conference play.

Texas Tech is set to play Louisville in the Players Era 16 on Nov. 24 for a night game in Las Vegas.

All in for the @Players_Era 16 Championship ♠️



We'll open with Louisville on Tuesday, November 24. pic.twitter.com/pppjlyCv5G — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) May 21, 2026

Texas Tech will either play Oregon or St. John in their next game of the MTE.

Opening Round games for the Players Era 16 ‼️



🗓️ Nov 24-28

🏟️ Michelob ULTRA Arena and T-Mobile Arena

📍 Las Vegas, NV https://t.co/GS8f1ZzLKH pic.twitter.com/DxTCpyHn7K — Players Era (@Players_Era) July 13, 2026

To summarize, the Red Raiders will face either St. John's or Oregon in the second round on Thanksgiving Day, which is Thursday, Nov. 26. Then in their third game, they will play on Friday, Nov. 27, against one of four potential opponents from their side of the bracket: Tennessee, Maryland, Iowa State, or San Diego State. If Texas Tech finishes 3-0 in bracket play, they will play in the championship game Saturday, November 28, at T-Mobile Arena.

Source: Texas Tech will open the 2026-27 college basketball season on November 2nd against Jackson State in Lubbock. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 1, 2026

It looks like Texas Tech will open against Jackson State for their season and home opener. Jackson State went 12-21 last season and 10-8 in SWAC play. Kendrick Perkins, who is a former NBA player and current ESPN analyst, recently became JSU men's basketball GM.

Source: Next season's game between Illinois and Texas Tech will be on November 10th at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.



Return game of home-and-home series. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 14, 2026

In a rematch of last year's game between the Fighting Illini, Texas Tech will welcome Illinois to Lubbock for an early November matchup. The Red Raiders lost by four at Illinois last year and hope to defeat them this upcoming season on their home floor. It will be a difficult task, however, as the Fighting Illini are coming off of a Final Four appearance in the NCAA tournament, and some media outlets and experts are predicting them to win the Big Ten for the upcoming season.

Schedule News: Texas Tech will host New Orleans as part of its 2026-27 non-conference schedule. The date is set for Wednesday November 18th. The guarantee is $105,000. — Alex Rosinski (@WiscyBusiness) June 11, 2026

In a mid-November matchup, the Red Raiders are hosting New Orleans again as they did last season. Last November, Texas Tech defeated the Privateers by 32 points, and the Red Raiders should coast to another easy win against New Orleans for this upcoming season.

Sources: Texas Tech will host Omaha as part of its 2026-27 non-conference schedule. The date is set for Wednesday, December 9th.#Big12#SummitMBB — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 26, 2026

Texas Tech will host Omaha on Dec. 9 for a mid-week game. The Mavericks from the Summit League went 16-17 last season. This should not be a difficult game for the Red Raiders in non-conference play.

This is in comparison to the football team's non-conference schedule.

Date Opponent Location of Game Sept. 5 Abilene Christian Lubbock, TX (Home) Sept. 12 Oregon State Corvallis, OR (Away) Sept. 26 Sam Houston State Lubbock, TX (Home)

The men's basketball team clearly has a more difficult non-conference schedule than the Red Raiders football team. The football team has two very winnable games at home against two in-state teams, Sam Houston State and Abilene Christian. Their road game against Oregon State will be a little more difficult, but it should be a game that the Red Raiders should win by at least two touchdowns.

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