Red Raiders Sign San Diego State Transfer

Texas Tech Signs San Diego State Transfer CJ Baskerville

CJ Baskerville was a two-year contributor for the Aztecs, but moving to Texas Tech will put him a little closer to home.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders continued to accumulate talent with the signing of San Diego State transfer safety CJ Baskerville as part of the program’s Class of 2023.

Baskerville is transferring after two seasons with the Aztecs. The North Richland Hills, Texas, product, had a productive 2021 as a true freshman, as the safety played 14 games, had 39 tackles and was named the Tropical Smoothie Frisco Bowl Most Valuable Defensive Player.

Last season his production fell off just a bit, as he had just 36 tackles and missed four games. He played in the Aztecs’ season finale against Air Force on Nov. 26 before submitting for the transfer portal. The Aztecs are preparing to face Middle Tennessee in the Hawaii Bowl.

Baskerville could be the successor to Marquis “Muddy” Waters at the Red Raiders’ STAR position. Luring a player like Baskerville falls in line with coach Joey McGuire’s stated goal of not only recruiting the state of Texas but recruiting transfers from the state of Texas who want to transfer back.

The Red Raiders are coming off a 7-5 season under McGuire. That included the first time in Red Raiders history that they beat both Oklahoma and Texas in the same season. Both games were at home, and the win over OU was the Red Raiders’ regular-season finale. Both times the Red Raiders had to rally to win.

This is the second full recruiting class for McGuire. He was hired in October of last season, early enough to allow McGuire to fully participate in putting together the Class of 2022.

Texas Tech is preparing to go to a bowl game for the second straight season. McGuire and the Red Raiders will face the Ole Miss Rebels in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 in Houston.

Sep 3, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire celebrates with his team after the victory against the Murray State Racers at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
