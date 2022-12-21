Red Raiders Sign Coveted ATH Anquan Willis

Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders have one of the more impressive and higher-ranked recruiting classes in the country right now.

The latest addition to that class is Anquan Willis, a highly-coveted athlete out of Rider High School in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Willis’s commitment comes just days after attending “Junior Day” at Oklahoma State but reportedly did not receive an offer from the Cowboys.

After watching Willis play and studying game film, it’s not hard to see why McGuire was excited to land the 6-0, 200-pound athlete.

He is elusive, rarely going down with initial contact when carrying the ball, and shows flashes of quickness in his game. If Willis can build a little muscle and increase his speed just a little bit, he can improve his game even more. Still, McGuire and Co. have to be excited about locking Willis in while he is a diamond in the rough, and can't wait to develop him during his time in Lubbock.

Willis can play both sides of the ball and did so at Rider. The prospect shared more with Red Raider Sports about how he might fit in during his time in Lubbock.

"Yes, I play both running back and linebacker here at Rider. I'm still playing both and most colleges list me as an athlete, but the Texas Tech coaches see me playing running back and feel that I can help the team there."

