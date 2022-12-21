Skip to main content

Texas Tech Signs DL Ansel Nedore

Coach Joey McGuire continues to build his impressive 2023 roster.
Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire's first season can only be described as a success. But that success wasn't just because of what he did on the field, which was impressive enough.

McGuire began his tenure at Tech by hitting the ground running with the recruiting process. Just hours after his introductory press conference, McGuire had already locked down some impressive commits.

Now, as the early signing period is underway, those commits are becoming signees, and Texas Tech is seeing the results of McGuire's hard work.

On Wednesday, DL Ansel Nedore became one of the latest recruits to sign with McGuire and the Red Raiders.

Nedore, a Round Rock, TX native, checks in 6-4, 260 pounds with a reported 6-foot-9 wingspan and committed to Tech on Aug. 13.

Nedore chose Tech over other offers from schools like SMU, TCU, Baylor, Houston, and Texas.

McGuire seems to have turned the program around rather quickly, although much work is still left. And that's thanks to his successes in recruiting. Tech has one of the best recruiting classes of 2023, and whatever message McGuire has for his recruits is working.

