Texas Tech Red Raiders Sign DB Brendan Jordan

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire's first season can only be described as a success. But that success wasn't just because of that he did on the field, which was impressive enough.

McGuire began his tenure at Tech by hitting the ground running with the recruiting process. Just hours after his introductory press conference, McGuire had already locked down some impressive commits.

Now, as the early signing period is underway, those commits are becoming signees, and Texas Tech is seeing the results of McGuire's hard work.

On Wednesday, Brendan Jordan became one of the latest recruits to sign with McGuire and the Red Raiders.

McGuire seems to have turned the program around rather quickly, although much work is still left. And that's thanks to his successes in recruiting. Tech has one of the best recruiting classes of 2023, and whatever message McGuire has for his recruits is working.

Jordan gave his verbal commitment back in February, even as he was receiving offers from schools like USC, SMU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Grambling, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, and Arizona.

Jordan, a Mansfield, TX product, is listed at 6-0, 200 pounds, and is a hitter. He is ready and willing to stop the running game. He possesses physical tools that will make him ready to play fresh out of the gate when the 2023 season arrives.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas TechRed Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here