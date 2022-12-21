Texas Tech Signs OL Garrett Morphis

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire's first season can only be described as a success. But that success wasn't just because of what he did on the field, which was impressive enough.

McGuire began his tenure at Tech by hitting the ground running with the recruiting process. Just hours after his introductory press conference, McGuire had already locked down some impressive commits.

Now, as the early signing period is underway, those commits are becoming signees, and Texas Tech is seeing the results of McGuire's hard work.

On Wednesday, offensive lineman Garrett Morphis became one of the latest recruits to sign with McGuire and the Red Raiders.

Morphis will join Joey McGuire’s Red Raiders as a preferred walk-on. PWO offers generally reserve a spot for a player on the team, but the players will not receive any scholarship money for at least their first year.

McGuire seems to have turned the program around rather quickly, although much work is still left. And that's thanks to his successes in recruiting. Tech has one of the best recruiting classes of 2023, and whatever message McGuire has for his recruits is working.

Morris, a Waco, TX product, is listed at 6-6, 290 pounds, and probably won't start right away, but should be able to add some depth to McGuire's O-Line and be ready when he's called upon.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas TechRed Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here