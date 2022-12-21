Red Raiders Sign WR Tyrone West

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire's first season can only be described as a success. But that success wasn't just because of that he did on the field, which was impressive enough.

McGuire began his tenure at Tech by hitting the ground running with the recruiting process. Just hours after his introductory press conference, McGuire had already locked down some impressive commits.

Now, as the early signing period is underway, those commits are becoming signees, and Texas Tech is seeing the results of McGuire's hard work.

On Wednesday, wideout Tyrone "TJ" West became one of the latest recruits to sign with McGuire and the Red Raiders.

West committed to Tech on Jan. 30, just one day after he attended Junior Day in Lubbock. He is one of five receivers in the class and is listed as an athlete, though he'll likely remain on the offensive side for McGuire.

The Red Raiders were one of the more major programs to recruit West, as he fielded offers from programs like Utah, UTSA, Memphis, and Prairie View A&M. Despite Humble finishing with a 2-8 record in the 6A Division, West's junior season was strong enough to earn him a first-team selection in the district.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas TechRed Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here