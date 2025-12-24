Western Colorado linebacker Cameron Cooper is beginning to map out the next phase of his recruitment, and one of his first major stops is now on the calendar. The emerging defensive standout has scheduled a January 3 visit to Texas Tech, giving the Red Raiders an early opportunity to make their pitch as Cooper’s profile continues to rise.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker earned first-team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honors this season, showcasing the production that’s fueled his rise. Over the past two years, he’s totaled 147 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles, proving himself as one of the most disruptive defenders in his league.

As a freshman, he made an immediate impact, earning RMAC Freshman Defensive Player of the Year honors while appearing in all 13 games. He stuffed the stat sheet with a touchdown, two interceptions, 32 solo tackles, and 34 assisted tackles, highlighted by a season‑best 10‑tackle performance against South Dakota Mines.

He entered the transfer portal on December 2, opening the door to a new phase of his recruitment, and he’s already drawing significant interest. In addition to his upcoming trip to Texas Tech, he has another visit scheduled with San Diego State as programs evaluate one of the more productive defensive playmakers on the market.

On tape, Cooper jumps out immediately for his play recognition and ability to close space with urgency. He diagnoses run concepts quickly, rarely taking false steps, and shows the patience to stay square before triggering downhill. His 6‑foot‑2, 235‑pound frame shows up in contact and force.

As a blitzer, he times his rush well and uses his length to slip through interior gaps. He’s disruptive without needing exotic pressure looks, which makes him valuable in multiple fronts. His tape also shows a player who can handle volume. He played all 13 games in both his freshman and sophomore seasons, never looking overwhelmed by the speed of the college game.

Cooper fits Texas Tech’s defensive vision on multiple levels. His run‑fit reliability brings the kind of consistency the Red Raiders have been seeking, especially against Big 12 spread‑to‑run offenses, and his discipline and physicality make him a natural solution there. He also offers true three‑down potential, with the ability to drop into coverage and make plays on the ball, giving Tech the flexibility to keep him on the field in passing situations.

His timing and burst as a blitzer align well with the program’s frequent use of simulated pressures, making him an immediate schematic match. Combined with his experience and production, he projects as someone who could compete for early snaps, whether as an inside linebacker or a hybrid box defender, depending on how the Red Raiders choose to deploy him.

As Cooper weighs his options and continues navigating the transfer portal, his upcoming visits will play a major role in shaping the next chapter of his career. With proven production, physical tools, and a skill set that translates to multiple defensive schemes, he’s positioned to be one of the more impactful linebackers available this cycle.

Whether it’s Texas Tech, San Diego State, or another program that ultimately lands him, Cooper’s blend of experience and upside makes him a potential difference‑maker wherever he lands.