Texas Tech Drops Game 1 of Women's College World Series Championship

Texas Tech fell short in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series championship. On Wednesday, the matchup was dominated by Texas, who won by a score of 7-3.

Mihyia Davis hit a home run of Teagan Kavan in the second at-bat of the game, but the Longhorns responded with a blast of their own to get a rally going. Katie Stewart's two-run homer off Kaitlyn Terry set the tone for the remainder of the game with Texas ahead early.

Texas Tech faced a 5-1 deficit after just the first inning of the game. The Longhorns took the lead early and never looked back. Mia Williams cut the Longhorns' lead in the fifth with a two-run homer.

It was a three-run game until Terry re-entered the game in the sixth with the bases loaded. She allowed the Longhorns to score on a sacrifice fly, giving Texas a 7-3 lead over the Red Raiders.

Terry tossed 1.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits. The 1.97 ERA pitcher will have to find a way to limit the damage in the team's elimination game Thursday.

Texas Tech knew what they were up against from the jump as head coach Gerry Glasco heaped high praise for Texas in his pregame press conference Wednesday.

"Texas is so talent all over the field, elite pitching," Glasco said. "They've got speed. They're a well-built team. They've got speed, defense, pitching and well-coached."

When is Game 2 of the Women's College World Series between Texas Tech and Texas?

The second game of the championship series between Texas Tech and Texas takes place Thursday at 7 p.m. The Longhorns bested the Red Raiders in three games to become national champions last season.

Texas has the chance to win again with a victory over Tech on Thursday. For the Red Raiders, they'll have to win the next two contests to attain championship glory.

NiJaree Canady is set to get the start in Game 2 of the WCWS. She allowed a run on two hits across 1.1 innings of work on Wednesday.

"I'm definitely feeling good," Canady said ahead of the opening game of the championship series. "The goal has always been to peak around this time, and I feel like we reached that goal."

Canady will have to fend off a talented Longhorns lineup in her start Thursday. Tech will have to win Game 2 in order to force a third game Friday.

"When you walk out of the dugout step and onto the field, the only thing that matters is the nine players that's on your dirt playing ball and your dugout's in a good place and cheering those nine players on as hard as they can, and then we're competing against the other nine on the other team and their dugout," Glasco said. "Everything else goes out the window. I think we have a really mature team. I think they really understand, and they want to win for each other."

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