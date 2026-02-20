Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady Makes College Softball History With First Player-Exclusive Cleat

Texas Tech star NiJaree Canady has become the first college softball athlete with a player-exclusive cleat.

Softball's most expensive player debuted her new ADIZERO Instinct 2.0 PT Nija this week. The Adidas cleat will be available to buy later this season.

She debuted her new ADIZERO Instinct 2.0 PT Nija this week, and it will be available to buy later this season.

Canady announced the partnership with Adidas on Wednesday via social media.

"Such a dream come true!! So incredibly blessed and thankful to have the opportunity to come out with my own cleat!!" Canady wrote in her Instagram caption.

The Texas Tech softball team will receive a pair of Canady's signature cleats with Adidas. The junior is one of five members of Team Mahomes, an Adidas NIL initiative launched by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Texas Tech alum aims to support college athletes through the group, particularly at his alma mater. Canady is sporting a 1.57 ERA this season with a 4-1 record and 28 strikeouts across 26.2 innings of work.

Canady is coming off an incredible 2025 campaign where she had a 1.11 ERA with 319 strikeouts across 240 innings. She helped lead the Red Raiders to their first Women's College World Series last year. Moreover, Canady was a 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year top three finalist.

In 2026, Canady has already been named a player to watch this season after the first week of the season.

What's Next for the Red Raiders?

The No. 2 Red Raiders will continue their long travel schedule in Palm Springs, Calif. at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic Thursday. Tech moved down a slot in the AP Top 25 poll after falling to No. 8 Nebraska last weekend at the Clearwater Invitational.

Tennessee now ranks atop the list, as the Lady Volunteers boast a 10-0 record.

The 3-2 loss to the Cornhuskers was Tech's first loss of the season. Canady tossed 4.2 innings, punching out five batters while allowing three earned runs.

The Athletic's Molly Keshin discussed Canady's performance, which included the first back-to-back extra-base hits of her career.

"The one blemish for the Red Raiders was falling to Nebraska, 3-2, to wrap up the action in a game that saw Canady give up the first back-to-back extra-base hits of her career. Let that one sink in. The Red Raiders aren’t going anywhere, especially with Kaitlyn Terry helping out in the circle and with a force at the top of the order in Mihyia Davis," Keshin wrote.

Despite dropping a game to Nebraska, the 11-1 Red Raiders have much to build off on early this season. Tech hit the most home runs on opening weekend in program history with 12 at the Clearwater Invitational.

Additionally, the squad's 64 runs on opening weekend shattered the previous record set in 2019 of 43 runs.

Now, the Red Raiders will look to bounce back against Fresno State and Team Japan Thursday to kick off the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

