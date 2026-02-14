Texas Tech Softball Remains Undefeated After 3 Key Victories at Clearwater Invitational

Texas Tech softball remains undefeated this season after wins over No. 6 Florida State, Northwestern, and Florida Atlantic University in the Clearwater Invitational.

Following Thursday's and Friday's games, the Red Raiders are now 9-0 to start the season.

Texas Tech's Logan Halleman Makes Unforgettable Play vs No. 6 Florida State

Texas Tech kicked off the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational on a high note, defeating Florida State 3-2 Thursday. The highlight of the game was outfielder Logan Halleman's game-ending play against the Seminoles.

Halleman caught a deep ball in left field on a leaping catch with a runner on first. The junior threw to Mia Williams at second, who then secured a double-play in the top of the seventh inning.

LOGAN HALLEMAN. DOUBLE PLAY. BALLGAME. pic.twitter.com/mjgneoGv1F — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) February 12, 2026

Kaitlyn Terry Moves to 3-0 on the Season vs Seminoles

Kaitlyn Terry got the start against Florida State and she moved to 3-0 on the season following Texas Tech's win to open the tournament. She tossed six innings with six strikeouts and allowed just one earned run on four hits.

At the plate, Terry went 1-for-2 with a leadoff double in the fifth frame. She also scored to tie the game off an RBI single from Mihyia Davis.

NiJaree Canady Dominates at Clearwater Invitational

NiJaree Canady entered the matchup with the Seminoles to record the final three outs, which she delivered with the help of Halleman's game-ending double play.

In addition to recording a save Thursday, Canady returned to the circle against Northwestern that night. Canady allowed just two hits across six innings (five scoreless) while striking out eight.

The Red Raiders took a commanding 5-0 win over Northwestern and continued their winning ways over FAU Friday afternoon.

Canady got the start in the circle against the Owls and started off strong with a 1-2-3 first inning. Lauren Allred got the Red Raiders on the board with a solo home run, the first long ball of the tournament for Texas Tech.

By the third inning, the Red Raiders had four runs on the board. Desirae Spearman hit her first homer of the season to add to the squad's hefty lead. Texas Tech finished the third frame leading FAU 7-0.

The Red Raiders added one more run to their victory over the Owls, securing an 8-0 win Friday.

Canady ended the day with five scoreless innings on two hits. She also punched out seven in her 69-pitch performance Friday.

Canady is coming off an incredible 2025 campaign where she sported a 1.11 ERA with 319 strikeouts across 240 innings. Last season, she helped lead the Red Raiders to their first Women's College World Series and was a 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year top three finalist.

In 2026, Canady has already been named a player to watch this season by ESPN.

What's Next For Texas Tech Softball?

The No. 1 Red Raiders are set to take on NC State, JMU and No. 8/11 Nebraska over the weekend. It remains to be seen whether Texas Tech can remain unscathed after the Clearwater Invitational; however, the Red Raiders are off to a good start.

The team's highly-touted matchup against Nebraska will be on ESPN Sunday.

More From Texas Tech On SI