Here is a look at the marquee games for Texas Tech teams this week.

Tuesday Night

Wednesday Night

No. 13 ranked men's basketball hosts Colorado for a mid-week, Wednesday night Big 12 conference matchup.

Thursday Afternoon

The No. 1-ranked Texas Tech Softball team has two games on Thursday against No. 5-ranked Florida State and Northwestern from the Big Ten.

In Texas Tech's softball team's second game of the day, they will take on Northwestern looking for their eighth win of the season.

Friday Afternoon

The baseball team's season opener is this Friday as they take on former Big 12 opponent Oklahoma.

The men's tennis team hosts Louisiana in hopes of getting their fifth win of the season.

One of the most underrated games this week for Texas Tech athletics is when the No. 1-ranked softball team takes on an undefeated Florida Atlantic team, which is 3-0 against Big Ten teams this season.

Saturday morning and afternoon

The Red Raider's take on top 25 ranked Vanderbilt in their second game of the season.

In Texas Tech's softball team's fourth game of the weekend, they take on NC State from the ACC.

The women's basketball team travels to take on Oklahoma State as both teams are currently in the top five of the Big 12 conference standings.

The Texas Tech softball team will take on James Madison in their second game of the day, which is arguably the least difficult game of the weekend.

This weekend, almost every Texas Tech fan is looking forward to the men's basketball team traveling to take on No. 1-ranked Arizona.

Sunday afternoon

The men's tennis team hosts New Mexico for their final game of the weekend.

The Red Raiders baseball team has their third and final game of the weekend as they take on Arkansas.

In the final game of the weekend, the top-ranked Texas Tech softball team faces Nebraska in a top-13 matchup, hoping to finish with a 12-0 record.

Here is a summary of all of the games and matches this week.

Men’s Basketball



The Red Raiders are currently 17–6 overall (7–3 Big 12) and ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25. They are coming off a successful road trip, including a 70–63 win over West Virginia this past Sunday.



• Wednesday, Feb 11: vs. Colorado (Lubbock) – 7:00 PM CT



• Saturday, Feb 14: at No. 1 Arizona (Tucson) – 5:30 PM CT



Women’s Basketball



The Lady Raiders are currently in the top three of the Big 12 with a record of 22–3 (9–3). They recently dominated Houston 85–61 behind a career-high five 3-pointers from Bailey Maupin.



• Wednesday, Feb 11: vs. Kansas (Lubbock) – Play4Kay Pink Game



• Looking Ahead: The Lady Raiders are positioning themselves for a top-tier seed in the Big 12 tournament.



Baseball



College baseball officially begins this Friday! Texas Tech heads to Arlington for the State Farm College Showdown at Globe Life Field.



• Friday, Feb 13: vs. Oklahoma – 11:00 AM CT



• Saturday, Feb 14: vs. Vanderbilt – 11:00 AM CT



• Sunday, Feb 15: vs. Arkansas – 2:30 PM CT



Softball



Ranked as one of the favorites for a national title this year, the softball team is coming off a perfect 6–0 opening weekend, including a signature 3–2 win over No. 11 Texas A&M. This week, they travel to Florida for the Clearwater Invitational.



• Thursday, Feb 12: vs. Florida State & Northwestern



• Friday, Feb 13: vs. FAU



• Saturday, Feb 14: vs. NC State & JMU



• Sunday, Feb 15: vs. Nebraska

