It has not been a Boring Off-Season for Texas Tech

As was said in the movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off, "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." It is late May, but there are plenty of things going on with Texas Tech athletics.

went down to the Swamp & took it.



next stop back to OKC 😤🥎‼️ pic.twitter.com/2lHDj5iVb2 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 24, 2026

The Texas Tech softball team is bound for the College World Series in back-to-back years. The Red Raiders have two of the top five players in the WCWS, according to USA Today. NiJaree Canady, the star pitcher and Texas Tech's MVP who transferred to Lubbock after two stellar seasons at Stanford, has a career ERA of 1.04 with 1,100 strikeouts. She took the Red Raiders to the national championship series last year, and this year at the WCWS, she hopes to lead Texas Tech to a national championship.

No. 11 seed Texas Tech will take on Mississippi State on Thursday at 11 a.m. on ESPN for the first game of the WCWS. Mississippi State is the lone unseeded team in the WCWS after they upset Oklahoma. It is not a given that the Red Raiders will defeat the Bulldogs, but they are the favorites in this game.

An ugly scene at the end of the game.



Texas Tech starts talking to the fans and making hand gestures and the teams do not shake hands.



Keagan Rothrock’s dad, Greg Rothrock, was seen getting berated by a Red Raider fan at the end of the game as well. pic.twitter.com/6msszBkVk3 — Andres Rodriguez (@AndresR030105) May 24, 2026

Before advancing to the WCWS, they defeated Florida on their home field, and the ending made the rounds on social media.

The Texas Tech-Florida super regional has gone full WWE.



Mia Williams transferred from Florida to Tech. Florida has hit her *five times* in 3 days. She hit the game-winning HR in Game 1, and now another one in Gm 3, after which a Tech dugout player got an unsportsmanlike warning — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) May 24, 2026

Some members of the media described the ending of the Gators and Red Raiders game as being a WWE-type atmosphere.

Jason Williams gave Texas Tech a postgame celebratory speech. 😂🫡 pic.twitter.com/qJpvuNvuTs — Seeing Scarlet (@SeeingScarlet_) May 24, 2026

Mia Williams, a star player for the Red Raiders who played two seasons at Florida before transferring to Texas Tech, saw her famous former NBA player Jason Williams give a speech to the team after their victory.

NEW: Steve Sarkisian took a shot at Texas Tech while discussing how the College Football Playoff Committee factors strength of schedule👀



“There's a team in our state that plays in another conference that has a schedule that I would argue if I played with our twos and our… pic.twitter.com/RFmENGHm79 — On3 (@On3) May 21, 2026

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian had some choice words about Texas Tech's being in the Big 12 and how the Red Raiders' schedule helped them qualify for the College Football Playoffs this past season.

Texas college football revenue rankings using the latest available U.S. Department of Education EADA data 📊 pic.twitter.com/TVezf3f71A — Texas Football Life (@txfblife) May 16, 2026

The head coach of the Texas Longhorns says Texas Tech has advantages his team does not, but he failed to mention that his program and school generate more revenue than Texas Tech.

UNISWAG Men’s Basketball Uniform of the Year Nominee@TexasTechMBB is up for the best College Men’s Basketball uniform for the 2026 season!



Click here to vote: https://t.co/0UMURgsvUw#uniswag pic.twitter.com/yxrhyBkWL7 — UNISWAG (@UNISWAG) May 25, 2026

The Texas Tech basketball team is in contention to win Uniswag's best uniform of the year vote.

All in for the @Players_Era 16 Championship ♠️



We'll open with Louisville on Tuesday, November 24. pic.twitter.com/pppjlyCv5G — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) May 21, 2026

The Texas Tech men's basketball team will be competing next season in the Player Era's 16-team championship in-season tournament. Their first game of the tournament will be against Louisville on Nov. 24.

Officially ✍️



Help us welcome @TreatonH to the Red Raider family! pic.twitter.com/mkirqIQme3 — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) May 24, 2026

Finally, the Red Raiders' team has officially announced some of their student-athlete signings.

Tom Brady Has No Right to Call Texas Tech a “Glorified Community College" https://t.co/lPHjyItRMc — Leo Peek (@LeoPeek5) May 24, 2026

Tom Brady, for whatever reason, decided to call Texas Tech a glorified community college, even though, according to U.S. News & World Report, it is ranked in the top 200 universities in the country. They are ranked ahead of other SEC and Big 12 schools like Mississippi State and West Virginia.

Texas Tech commit Cruz Davis has withdrawn from the NBA Draft, source told @On3. https://t.co/y8ruV0TBbg — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 28, 2026

Along with JT Toppin returning for next season, Red Raiders transfer Cruz Davis will be playing college basketball in Lubbock this upcoming season, as he has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft.

There now are only 100 days until Texas Tech football plays its season-opening game.

NEW: Paul Finebaum rips the NCAA for denying Texas Tech’s request for reinstatement of eligibility for Brendan Sorsby⬇️



“...we’re talking about the NCAA, the most hypocritical organization in the history of mankind, coming down on somebody for gambling while they have their own… pic.twitter.com/q8zlglxtbJ — On3 (@On3) May 27, 2026

An ESPN college football analyst criticizes the NCAA over their decision to deny Brendan Sorsby the opportunity to play college football this upcoming season.

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