It has not been a Boring Off-Season for Texas Tech
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As was said in the movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off, "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." It is late May, but there are plenty of things going on with Texas Tech athletics.
The Texas Tech softball team is bound for the College World Series in back-to-back years. The Red Raiders have two of the top five players in the WCWS, according to USA Today. NiJaree Canady, the star pitcher and Texas Tech's MVP who transferred to Lubbock after two stellar seasons at Stanford, has a career ERA of 1.04 with 1,100 strikeouts. She took the Red Raiders to the national championship series last year, and this year at the WCWS, she hopes to lead Texas Tech to a national championship.
No. 11 seed Texas Tech will take on Mississippi State on Thursday at 11 a.m. on ESPN for the first game of the WCWS. Mississippi State is the lone unseeded team in the WCWS after they upset Oklahoma. It is not a given that the Red Raiders will defeat the Bulldogs, but they are the favorites in this game.
Before advancing to the WCWS, they defeated Florida on their home field, and the ending made the rounds on social media.
Some members of the media described the ending of the Gators and Red Raiders game as being a WWE-type atmosphere.
Mia Williams, a star player for the Red Raiders who played two seasons at Florida before transferring to Texas Tech, saw her famous former NBA player Jason Williams give a speech to the team after their victory.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian had some choice words about Texas Tech's being in the Big 12 and how the Red Raiders' schedule helped them qualify for the College Football Playoffs this past season.
The head coach of the Texas Longhorns says Texas Tech has advantages his team does not, but he failed to mention that his program and school generate more revenue than Texas Tech.
The Texas Tech basketball team is in contention to win Uniswag's best uniform of the year vote.
The Texas Tech men's basketball team will be competing next season in the Player Era's 16-team championship in-season tournament. Their first game of the tournament will be against Louisville on Nov. 24.
Finally, the Red Raiders' team has officially announced some of their student-athlete signings.
Tom Brady, for whatever reason, decided to call Texas Tech a glorified community college, even though, according to U.S. News & World Report, it is ranked in the top 200 universities in the country. They are ranked ahead of other SEC and Big 12 schools like Mississippi State and West Virginia.
Along with JT Toppin returning for next season, Red Raiders transfer Cruz Davis will be playing college basketball in Lubbock this upcoming season, as he has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft.
There now are only 100 days until Texas Tech football plays its season-opening game.
An ESPN college football analyst criticizes the NCAA over their decision to deny Brendan Sorsby the opportunity to play college football this upcoming season.
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Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for Texas Tech On SI.