Ranking the 15 Best Returning Players in Men’s College Basketball After NBA Draft Deadline

Wednesday was an important date in both the NBA and college basketball calendars. 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday marked the deadline for players who want to withdraw from the NBA draft to retain their NCAA eligibility.

So, the date has equal meaning to both NBA general managers scouring their prospective draft boards and college basketball coaches looking to pencil in their full rosters for the 2026-27 season.

While the 2026 NBA draft class promises to be one of the best in recent years, the group of players who have put pro basketball on hold to return to the collegiate game is equally illustrious.

That said, here are the 15 best returning players in men’s college basketball.

15. John Blackwell, Duke

Duke fans are thanking the heavens for John Blackwell’s short arms. In all seriousness, the allure of transfer portal riches and the chance to compete for a title on one of the best teams in the country likely were too enticing for Blackwell, who was destined to be selected in the second round of the draft, if at all.

Blackwell, who averaged 19.1 points on 38.9% shooting from three-point range, posted four 20-plus point games against top-15 opponents this past season and gives the Blue Devils a three-level scorer capable of taking big shots in crunch time, a boon for Duke given their struggles closing games in recent years.

14. Matas Vokietaitis, Texas

Vokietaitis enjoyed the best regular season of his career as a sophomore, then helped Texas advance to the Sweet 16 with some dominant performances in the low post, such as a 23-point, 16-rebound game in the first round against BYU or a 17-point, nine-rebound effort in the second round win vs. Gonzaga.

With the tireless Vokietaitis back in the frontcourt and one of the best transfer portal hauls in the country, things are looking up for the Longhorns in 2026-27.

13. Braden Huff, Gonzaga

Gonzaga big man Braden Huff (34) is an uber-efficient big man with a soft touch around the rim. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Huff is an uber-efficient big man with a soft touch around the rim who took his all-world efficiency to a whole new level with starter minutes for the first time in his career. The Bulldogs big man shot nearly 70% on two-pointers, which would have ranked among the top-30 players in the country, and was playing at an All-American level before a freak knee injury in practice ended his season in January.

Huff is among the best returning big men in the country and could be poised for a huge season playing alongside the defensive-minded Massamba Diop, a top Bulldogs transfer, in 2026-27.

12. Milan Momcilovic, Uncommitted

College basketball’s most accurate three-point shooter from 2025-26, the 6’ 8” Momcilovic entered the portal and the NBA draft, keeping his options open with a skillset suited to the modern pace-and-space pro game.

Lethal off the catch, Momcilovic knocked down nearly 50% of his attempts from beyond the arc this past season. There will likely be a feeding frenzy in the portal for his services now that he has officially withdrawn from the NBA draft.

11. Thijs De Ridder, Virginia

De Ridder, a freshman, was the leading scorer on one of the best teams in the ACC, earning All-ACC honors in the process. After spending several years professionally in Europe, De Ridder’s versatile game translated well to college basketball, as the 6’ 9” forward is a capable three-point shooter, a solid rebounder and a surprisingly adept ball-handler for his size.

De Ridder is one of three returning starters for Ryan Odom’s Cavaliers, who should once again be among the contenders in the ACC.

10. Patrick Ngongba II, Duke

Duke's Patrick Ngongba II was one of the best defensive big men in the country in 2025-26. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting for the first time in his collegiate career, Ngongba was one of the better big men in the country, ranking in the top-100 in offensive rating and the top-15 in defensive rating. The Manassas, Va., native played his way into being a potential first rounder but opted instead to return to the Blue Devils, giving Jon Scheyer one of the best rosters in the sport.

Given the strides Ngongba made last year, another leap isn’t out of the question, which bodes well for a Duke team returning three other starters from last year, while importing a top recruiting class and strong portal haul.

9. Braylon Mullins, UConn

Mullins hit the shot of the NCAA tournament in the Elite Eight vs. Duke, a banner moment for the sharpshooter, who stepped in as a freshman and became Dan Hurley’s fourth-leading scorer on a team that made a run to the national championship.

Mullins, a borderline lottery pick in the NBA draft, instead opted to return to the Huskies for another season. In retrospect, it was nothing short of a massive move, as days later it was revealed that fellow backcourt starter Solo Ball would miss the entirety of the 2026-27 campaign due to a wrist injury. Mullins may need to play an even larger role next season.

8. Flory Bidunga, Louisville

Bidunga, one half of Louisville coach Pat Kelsey’s transfer portal heist, was the best big man available in the portal and a fringe second-round pick in the draft. Rather than wade into the uncertain waters of the NBA draft’s second round, Bidunga instead chose a portal payday and the chance to compete for a championship on what looks to be—on paper—one of the most improved teams in the country.

Bidunga attacked the rim, the glass and opponents who dared venture into his painted area with reckless abandon, as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year ranked among the top 20 players in block percentage and defensive rebounds per game while dunking the ball more than all but one player in the country.

7. Elliot Cadeau, Michigan

Elliot Cadeau (3) was a key cog in the Michigan championship machine during March Madness. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s impossible to overstate just how important Elliot Cadeau was to the Wolverines during their championship run in 2025-26. The West Orange, N.J., native dished out 7.5 assists compared to 2.3 turnovers, drained 2.0 threes per game at a 38.7% clip and swiped 1.7 steals per contest in Michigan’s six-game run to glory.

Cadeau’s veteran presence may be even more important in 2026-27, as the Wolverines begin their title defense with a freshman (Brandon McCoy Jr.) and a sophomore (Trey McKenney) in the starting lineup.

6. David Mirkovic, Illinois

Mirkovic was a perfect fit for the Brad Underwood offense, as the 6’ 9” forward was a part of one of the country’s tallest and most effective lineups. An inside-outside threat, Mirkovic was the third-leading scorer on a Fighting Illini team that made the Final Four for the first time in 21 years.

His ability to space the floor, pass the ball from the low post or wing and attack the glass made him one of Underwood’s most trusted players.

5. Alex Condon, Florida

Condon is an essential part of Florida’s roster, both for his ability to guard positions one through five on the defensive end and for his playmaking chops as a 6’ 11” forward on the offensive end.

Condon, a two-time All-SEC selection, was one of just four players in the nation to average at least 14 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Not only will the senior have a great chance to improve his draft stock, and therein his perimeter shooting, but he’ll also have a real chance at winning a second national championship on a Florida team returning four starters and 11 players from the 2025-26 roster.

4. Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Motiejus Krivas (13) returns as a defensive anchor for Arizona in 2026-27. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Krivas, a potential first-round pick, announced his return to Arizona in April—huge news for a Wildcats team fresh off of its first Final Four appearance since 2001. The 7’ 2”, 260-pound Lithuanian center was a big part—literally—of the team’s run, as he was one of the best rim protectors in the country, as well as a load on the offensive glass.

Arizona, whose opponents scored 14 fewer points per 100 possessions when Krivas was on the floor last year, will once again benefit from having the seven-footer as muscle in the frontcourt, especially if teammate Koa Peat is NBA-bound.

3. Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Tanner did it all for Vanderbilt last season. He was the Commodores’ leading scorer. He was an elite decision-maker with the ball in his hands, averaging 5.1 assists compared to 1.9 turnovers per game. He was one of Vanderbilt’s best three-point shooters. Tanner was also one of the Commodores’ most disruptive defenders, averaging 2.4 steals per game.

A three-level scorer who can finish through contact and draw fouls like a seasoned NBA pro, Tanner’s offensive game is tantalizing to scouts, to say the least. He’ll be one of the best guards in the country in 2026-27, and Vanderbilt, with one of the better portal classes in the country, will be one of the best teams in the SEC given Tanner’s return.

2. Thomas Haugh, Florida

Haugh was set up to be a lottery pick after starring as a key frontcourt piece for a championship-winning Gators team in 2024-25 and another talented team this past season. Instead, Haugh will now be an increasingly rare breed in modern college basketball: a senior who spent all four years with the same program.

A versatile defender and strong rebounder who was the Gators’ leading scorer this past season, Haugh’s next step will likely be developing a more consistent three-point jumper. The frontcourt that powered the best rebounding team in the country last season is back together, with Haugh alongside Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu.

1. Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) is one of the best decision-makers with the ball in his hands. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Fears was one of the most consequential players in college basketball this past season for multiple reasons. Dirty play accusations followed him all year long and made him no friends in the Big Ten, particularly with rival Michigan.

But through all the hullabaloo, Fears was one of the best floor generals in the sport. He led the country in assists per game and ranked fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio. He became a more efficient scorer and a better free throw shooter while helping the Spartans field a top-25 offense in the country, per KenPom.

With a talented recruiting class incoming, Michigan State is poised to once again be among the best teams in the country with Fears in the driver’s seat of the offense.

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