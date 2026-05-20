What are the options for Brendan Sorsby going forward?

LUBBOCK, Texas — Brendan Sorsby and his legal team filed for an injunction Monday against the NCAA in efforts to regain his collegiate eligibility for the 2026 season. He stepped away from Texas Tech at the end of April to seek medical attention for a gambling addiction. The injunction was filed in the 99th District Court in Lubbock County.

Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech from Cincinnati, entering his fifth-year senior season. After finishing in the top five in total passing yards in the Big 12 to go along with 27 touchdowns to five interceptions, Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech as one of the highly touted quarterbacks to hit the portal this offseason. Texas Tech officially declared Sorsby ineligible in a statement released on Monday. He will have to regain his eligibility if he is to step on the field for the Red Raiders, with an appeal from Texas Tech likely, according to reports.

The latest injunction is one of many twists and turns the saga of Sorsby and the NCAA have taken. The NCAA prohibits student-athletes from betting on any NCAA-sanctioned sport, which includes intercollegiate, amateur, and professional competitions. So what are the options for Sorsby and his team in this saga?

The first is that both sides settle, and Sorsby is reinstated for the 2026 season. If he is reinstatement would likely carry a lengthy suspension during the season as a punishment for the betting violation.

According to the NCAA’s enforcement portion of its student-athlete betting policy rules. There are varying penalties associated with integrity concerns and violations of the bylaws:​

“The NCAA is committed to identifying integrity concerns and enforcing the bylaws that govern sports betting.” Violations of NCAA sports betting rules may result in severe penalties, including permanent loss of remaining athletic eligibility and loss of athletic scholarships, subject to review by divisional reinstatement committees.”

With that, the saga finds itself at this point, a month since the news broke of Sorsby’s betting addiction and history. With his eligibility ineligible at this point in time until all things are settled.

According to ESPN’s Senior College Writer and Insider Pete Thamel, through the more than 1,000 pages from Monday’s injunction, Sorsby’s team is looking “to request a hearing on June 15th” so that a decision can be made ahead of the NFL Supplemental Draft application deadline six days later.

This leaves Sorsby with the other option, which is entering the Supplemental Draft. The supplemental draft exists for collegiate players whose eligibility changes after the spring practices window. Essentially, this gives players who did not enter the NFL Draft in April the chance to be selected by an NFL franchise for the upcoming season.

That version of the draft hasn’t been held in nearly three years. While also operating differently from the traditional NFL Draft that most are accustomed to. Traditionally, the spring draft is picked from the worst record in the league, with trades and pick swaps shaking out the order in the later rounds. Records still apply, but teams are separated into three groups with order determined via lottery. ​

Once a team wants to select a player instead of hitting the draft button, it hits the bid button to bid on that player. If there is a possibility that two teams put a bid on the same player, whoever is higher in the draft order gets the pick. Teams must forfeit an equivalent pick to that, so if a team drafts a player in the second round of the supplemental draft, they then have to give up a second-round pick in next year's spring draft. The supplemental draft can last up to seven rounds, just like in the spring, but usually, depending on how many players enter, it can vary how long the draft lasts.

If Sorsby and his team are unable to regain his eligibility, this will seemingly be the option they take. Some notable collegiate players to enter and be drafted in the supplemental draft were Ohio State’s Terrelle Pryor in 2011, who was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders, and Baylor’s Josh Gordon in 2012, who was selected by the Cleveland Browns.

​When it comes to who will take the reins at QB for Texas Tech, it also seems uncertain. Tech has three different quarterbacks on the roster, and they could all be thrust into the starting job, depending on how everything shakes out.

The most experienced out of the bench is redshirt sophomore Will Hammond, who filled in for Behren Morton with two starts last season in eight games played. Hammond suffered a torn ACL in his second start against Oklahoma State and missed the entire spring rehabilitating that injury. It’s expected that Hammond could return through the first three weeks of the season.

However, Tech also picked up former Tulsa QB Kirk Francis via the portal this offseason, who spent three seasons at Tulsa. Lloyd Jones III, a redshirt freshman and former three-star quarterback, is heading into his second season in Lubbock. Who starts the season opener will depend on the outcome of this saga.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up-to-date on Texas Tech athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and following us onX/Twitter.