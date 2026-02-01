Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Sits Third in Big 12 Standings Amid Recent Slump

In the high-stakes theater of Big 12 women’s basketball, perspective matters as much as performance. For Texas Tech, the past two weeks have tested resolve, rhythm, and resilience. Losses have come, momentum has wobbled, and the noise around the program has grown louder. Yet when the standings are laid out clearly, the bigger picture tells a far more encouraging story. Despite the recent skid, the Lady Raiders remain very much in the heart of the Big 12 title race.

Texas Tech Still Firmly in the Big 12 Title Picture

Texas Tech currently sits third in the conference standings with a 20-3 overall record and a 7-3 mark in Big 12 play. In a league where margins are razor-thin and parity defines nearly every night, that positioning is far from alarming. The Lady Raiders are only one game back in the loss column from the top spot.

What separates the Lady Raiders from many of their peers is the foundation already built. Twenty wins before February is not an accident. It reflects consistency, preparation, and a level of execution that does not disappear overnight. Even amid recent struggles, the standings confirm that Texas Tech remains within immediate striking distance of the top.

Sunday afternoon presents an opportunity that could reshape the narrative around Texas Tech’s season. The Lady Raiders are set to host TCU, a team currently tied for first place in the Big 12. Few games carry more weight than this one.

The equation is simple but powerful. A win over TCU would snap the recent slump and move Texas Tech to within one game of the Horned Frogs. In practical terms, it would tighten an already compressed title race. In emotional terms, it would restore momentum and reinforce belief inside the locker room. This is not just another conference game. It is a chance to recalibrate the season and reassert Tech’s place among the league’s elite.

Why the TCU Game Could Change Everything for the Lady Raiders

The last four games have not gone as planned for head coach Krista Gerlich’s squad. Texas Tech has dropped three of those four contests, a sharp contrast to the historic 19-0 start that defined the early months of the season. That shift has understandably drawn attention.

Still, context matters. The Big 12 schedule is unforgiving, physically demanding, and mentally draining. Every opponent is capable, every road environment is hostile, and every possession is contested. Even with the recent losses, this remains one of the most successful seasons Texas Tech has produced in decades.

At 20-3 overall, Texas Tech does not need outside help to stay relevant in the Big 12 race. The path forward is straightforward. Convert close games into wins.

Sunday stands as a potential turning point. A win keeps the Lady Raiders firmly in the championship hunt and reframes the past two weeks as a temporary dip rather than a defining slide. In a conference where standings can change in a single night, Texas Tech remains exactly where it needs to be.

