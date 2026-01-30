UNLV vs. Nevada Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Jan. 30

If you're looking for a Friday late-night sweat, look no further than the Mountain West showdown between the UNLV Rebels and Nevada Wolf Pack. The two teams are desperate to find some momentum in conference play, both sitting around the middle of the standings.

UNLV comes into this game off two straight losses to San Diego State and New Mexico, while Nevada is fresh off an overtime win against Grand Canyon.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this Mountain West matchup.

UNLV vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

UNLV +7.5 (-106)

Nevada -7.5 (-114)

Moneyline

UNLV +315

Nevada -410

Total

OVER 149.5 (-110)

UNDER 149.5 (-110)

UNLV vs. Nevada How to Watch

Date: Friday, January 30

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Lawlor Events Center

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

UNLV Record: 10-10 (5-4 in Mountain West)

Nevada Record: 15-6 (7-3 in Mountain West)

UNLV vs. Nevada Betting Trends

The UNDER is 8-4 in UNLV's last 12 games

UNLV is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games as an underdog

Nevada is 6-0 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 7-2 in the last nine meetings between these two teams

UNLV vs. Nevada Key Player to Watch

Corey Camper Jr., G - Nevada Wolfpack

Corey Camper Jr. is leading Nevada in points per game this season at 16.0, while also averaging 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 steals. He also acts as Nevada's primary three-point shooter, hitting 42% of his three-point attempts. He can carry Nevada to a win against any Mountain West opponent.

UNLV vs. Nevada Prediction and Pick

There's not much to separate these two teams in terms of metrics, so I'm a bit surprised to see UNLV as big of an underdog as they are. The Runnin' Rebels outrank the Wolfpack in effective field goal percentage, and Nevada only slightly outranks them defensively.

UNLV has also been a solid team when playing on the road this season, going 7-3 straight up in its last 10 road games.

I'm going to take the points with UNLV and hope this game comes down to the wire.

Pick: UNLV +7.5 (-106) via FanDuel

