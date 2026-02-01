No. 21 Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Welcomes TCU With Series Edge on the Line

The Big 12 spotlight returns to Lubbock this Sunday, and United Supermarkets Arena is ready for a statement afternoon. No. 21 Texas Tech women’s basketball will host No. 12 TCU in a high-stakes conference clash.

Texas Tech enters the matchup owning a commanding 49–17 lead in the all-time series, a number that reflects decades of dominance. However, recent history tells a different story. TCU has won the last three meetings. That shifts the momentum toward Fort Worth. It even puts the Lady Raiders in position to defend their historical edge on their home floor. Texas Tech’s last victory in the series came on January 27, 2024, a 71–65 win in Lubbock that remains a reminder of how tight and emotional this matchup can become.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. TCU

Sunday’s game will be nationally televised, giving fans across the country a front-row seat to one of the Big 12’s most intriguing showdowns. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 1. The game will air on FS1, with a livestream available on Fubo for subscribers.

The Lady Raiders sit at 20-3 overall and 7-3 in Big 12 play. However, they have dropped three of their last four games after dominantly opening the season. Their most recent outing ended in an 84–70 loss to Iowa State on Wednesday.

The No. 12 Horned Frogs are 20-2 overall and 8-1 in conference play, coming off a hard-fought 79–77 win over Kansas on Thursday. With the Big 12 standings tightening, this game carries real postseason implications for both sides.

The Lady Raiders are one of the most dangerous perimeter shooting teams in the country, ranking 33rd nationally in three-point percentage at .354. They average 8.0 made threes per game, which ranks sixth in the Big 12.

Texas Tech has made at least six three-pointers in each of its last nine games, totaling 77 made shots from deep during that stretch. Even in Wednesday’s loss to Iowa State, the Lady Raiders shot 37.5 percent from beyond the arc, finishing 9-for-24. The ceiling remains evident after a season-best 13 made three-pointers against Arizona on January 3.

Texas Tech’s Perimeter Shooting Sets the Tone

At the center of Texas Tech’s offense is point guard Gemma Núñez, whose impact continues to show up across the stat sheet. Núñez ranks 19th nationally and third in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.33, while her 119 total assists rank 18th nationally. She is also 32nd in Division I with 5.2 assists per game.

Her defensive presence is just as valuable. Nunez ranks third in the Big 12 and 60th nationally with 51 steals, trailing only teammate Denae Fritz, who has 52. Nunez has recorded five or more assists in 16 games this season and has posted at least three assists in 13 of her last 14 outings.

After Sunday, Texas Tech continues its demanding Big 12 schedule with road games at Houston on Feb. 7 and Oklahoma State on Feb. 14, with a home matchup against Kansas on Feb. 10.

