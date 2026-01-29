Wednesday night at United Supermarkets Arena delivered a mix of celebration and frustration for Texas Tech women’s basketball. The No. 21-ranked Lady Raiders came up short in an 84-70 loss to RV Iowa State. On the other hand, the evening was defined by major career milestones from two senior leaders. Sidney Love surpassed 1,000 career points, and Bailey Maupin climbed into fifth place on the program’s all-time scoring list

Milestones Coming from Texas Tech's Senior Highlight a Special Night

Sidney Love’s name was etched into the Texas Tech record books with a strong all-around performance. Love led the Lady Raiders with a season-high 17 points, shooting an efficient 54.5 percent from the field and going 2-of-5 from three-point range. Along with her scoring, she added four assists, three rebounds, and two steals. By showcasing her impact on both ends of the floor as she crossed the 1,000-point mark for her career.

Bailey Maupin finished with 16 points while shooting 50 percent from the field and from beyond the arc. Those points pushed her past Sheryl Swoopes into fifth place on Texas Tech’s all-time scoring list. Maupin now owns a team-best 21 double-figure scoring games this season. And also tied for the team lead with five rebounds, continuing her steady production as a senior cornerstone.

Texas Tech received key contributions beyond its milestone scorers. Snudda Collins remained a consistent offensive presence, tallying 16 points and knocking down two three-pointers. Denae Fritz filled the stat sheet with eight points, five rebounds, two made threes, and three assists, tying Maupin for the team lead on the glass.

As a team, the Lady Raiders shot 42.6 percent from the field and connected on nine three-pointers. While those numbers reflected solid offensive execution, Iowa State’s ability to string together runs in the second half ultimately proved decisive.

The Cyclones opened the game with a quick 6-0 run, but Texas Tech answered almost immediately. Fritz hit a three-pointer to cut the deficit, and Jalynn Bristow followed with a layup to make it 6-5. Iowa State responded with a 7-0 run, yet Fritz struck again from deep. Love and Collins added baskets to keep the Lady Raiders within reach, but Iowa State closed the first quarter on a 5-0 run to take a 26-18 lead.

Second-Quarter Rally Brings Tech Within Two

Iowa State stretched the lead to 12, but Collins scored on a mid-range jumper, and Maupin answered a Cyclone three with one of her own. Texas Tech then put together a 7-0 run fueled by Love and Collins. Maupin’s and-one layup and free throws, followed by a wide-open three from Love. They capped a strong finish that trimmed the deficit to just 40-38 at halftime.

Iowa State opened the third quarter with back-to-back three-pointers, setting the tone for the second half. Love, Collins, and Maupin continued to answer, but each Texas Tech push was met with a Cyclone response. Iowa State carried a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter after scoring the final five points of the third.

In the final frame, Iowa State’s 10-0 run created separation. Collins sparked a late response with a three, and Texas Tech briefly cut the margin, but the Cyclones closed strong to secure the 84-70 win.

Texas Tech, now 20-3 overall and 7-3 in Big 12 play, will stay home for another marquee matchup, hosting No. 10 TCU on Sunday at 1 p.m. on FS1.

