No. 21 Texas Tech Lady Raiders Open Big 12 Tournament Against 12-Seed Kansas State

The postseason has officially arrived in Kansas City, and the spotlight is bright inside the T-Mobile Center. For the No. 21 Texas Tech Lady Raiders, the road to a potential conference title begins Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

Texas Tech Lady Raiders’ Momentum and What’s at Stake

On March 5, the Lady Raiders tip off their 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament run against the 12-seeded Kansas State Wildcats. Texas Tech enters as the No. 5 seed after an impressive regular season that produced a 25-6 overall record and a 12-6 mark in Big 12 play.

That standing earned the Lady Raiders a valuable first-round bye and positioned them among the league’s top contenders. Standing in their path is a Kansas State squad that has already found its rhythm in Kansas City.

A win would send Texas Tech to its second consecutive Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal. The Lady Raiders tied for fourth in the final conference standings. This marks their program’s highest Big 12 finish since 2013. That accomplishment reflects a season defined by consistency, resilience, and disciplined execution.

The 2025-26 campaign has been one of the most successful in recent memory for the Red Raiders, and Kansas City now becomes the proving ground. Recognition from the league office underscores the significance of this season.

Head coach Krista Gerlich was named Big 12 Coach of the Year. It's an honor that highlights her leadership through a demanding conference schedule. Senior Snudda Collins earned Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year honors. It was after leading all reserve players nationally with 460 total points. Collins averaged 14.8 points per game and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Senior Bailey Maupin secured All-Big 12 First Team recognition, while junior Jalynn Bristow earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors. This veteran-driven roster brings both experience and recognition into the tournament setting.

While Texas Tech rested with a bye, Kansas State made noise in the opening round. The Wildcats dismantled 13-seed Cincinnati 91-66 on Wednesday. Kansas State buried a record-breaking 17 three-pointers in that game, overwhelming Cincinnati with perimeter precision.

The Wildcats enter Thursday’s matchup at 16-16 overall and 8-10 in conference play. They limped into postseason action on a three-game losing streak after falling to Kansas, Baylor, and Iowa State, but their first-round statement win quickly shifted the narrative.

Contrasting Styles Set the Stage

Despite Texas Tech’s higher seed, history adds intrigue. Kansas State leads the all-time series 32-17 and carries a four-game winning streak against the Lady Raiders into Thursday’s contest.

Earlier this season, it was Kansas State that halted Texas Tech’s perfect 19-0 start with a 65-59 win in Lubbock on January 17. In Big 12 Tournament play, the Wildcats hold a 4-2 advantage over the Lady Raiders, having won the last three postseason meetings. Texas Tech’s last tournament victory over Kansas State came on March 13, 2003, a 71-65 semifinal win.

Those numbers provide context. However, Texas Tech fans can chill, because the tournament basketball often writes its own story.

This game presents a fascinating stylistic contrast. Texas Tech arrives with a veteran core, decorated individual honors, and the confidence of a program enjoying one of its strongest seasons in more than a decade. The Lady Raiders have proven they can compete with the conference’s best and maintain a high level over the long haul.

Kansas State, meanwhile, thrives on rhythm and momentum. Fresh off a shooting exhibition that reset tournament records, the Wildcats bring confidence and freedom into the matchup. Their offense emphasizes ball movement and spacing. Meanwhile, their defense looks to create transition opportunities through steals and active hands.

Quarterfinal positioning hangs in the balance, and in March, momentum can shift quickly. One team will move forward with a strengthened resume and growing confidence. The other will head home knowing the tournament spotlight can be unforgiving.

More From Texas Tech On SI