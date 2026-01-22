Texas Tech's Jonathan Seremes and Temitope Adeshina Named Big 12 Athletes of the Week

Texas Tech track and field sent an early and emphatic message to the rest of the country and the world. That it is ready to contend at the highest level this season. After a season-opening weekend filled with historic performances, the Big 12 Conference announced something special on Wednesday.

The news is that Jonathan Seremes and Temitope Adeshina have been named Big 12 Athletes of the Week. The honors follow record-tying jumps and world-leading marks. And also a statement debut that immediately placed the Red Raiders among the sport’s elite programs.

Texas Tech Star Players Makes a Global Statement

Both athletes opened the indoor campaign by rewriting Texas Tech’s record books. Meanwhile, setting the standard for what has already become one of the most compelling early seasons in the nation.

Jonathan Seremes wasted no time introducing himself to Texas Tech fans. In his first competition wearing the Red Raider uniform, Seremes delivered a triple jump performance that carried global significance.

He won the event with a massive leap of 16.79m (55-1), a mark that now stands as the No. 2 all-time distance in program history. Even more impressively, it currently ranks No. 1 in both the NCAA and the world.

The performance was remarkable not just for its distance, but for its consistency. All six of Seremes’ attempts cleared the 16-meter mark, and each one now sits inside Texas Tech’s all-time top-10 list for the event. That level of reliability at such an elite distance is rarely seen, especially in a collegiate debut.

Seremes is the 2025 NCAA Indoor National Champion and a First Team All-American from his time at Missouri. He was also named the SEC Indoor Freshman Field Athlete of the Year and became the first collegiate indoor triple jumper to record a jump of 17 m or better since March 11, 2023. He closed that indoor season with the nation’s best mark at 17.04 m (55-11). A native of Poissy, France, and a World Athletics U20 bronze medalist, Seremes is currently majoring in Black Studies with a minor in entrepreneurship.

Temitope Adeshina Continues Elite High Jump Consistency

While Seremes was soaring in the triple jump, Temitope Adeshina was just as dominant in the high jump. In her season opener, Adeshina won the event with a clearance of 1.93 m (6-4). That's a mark that ties her own No. 2 all-time school record at Texas Tech.

Adeshina’s performance was nearly flawless. She did not record her first miss until the bar was raised to 1.96m (6-5), showcasing her control and technical precision early in the season. The jump continues the momentum she built during a standout 2024 campaign.

Last year, Adeshina captured both the Big 12 indoor and outdoor high jump titles and followed that success on the national stage. She placed 4th at the NCAA Indoor Championships and finished 7th at the NCAA West First Round. And then earned a podium finish with a 3rd-place result at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. With a personal best of 1.94 m (6-4.25), the exercise science major remains one of the most consistent and reliable high jumpers in the country.

The Red Raiders will look to carry that energy forward on Friday when they host the Stan Scott Invite inside the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock.

