Ravens Super Bowl Odds Skyrocket to Third in NFL After Maxx Crosby Trade

In case you missed it over the weekend, one of the most impactful trades of the NFL offseason was made. The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to send five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first-round picks.

Maxx Crosby has been the cornerstone of this Raiders team, but with Las Vegas starting a rebuild, it made sense for both parties involved for him to be shipped somewhere else in exchange for assets the Raiders can use to build a future.

Let's take a look at how it's affected each team's Super Bowl odds.

Super Bowl 61 Odds After Maxx Crosby Trade

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ravens Odds Before Trade: +1200

Ravens Odds After Trade: +950

Raiders Odds Before Trade: +20000

Raiders Odds After Trade: +20000

The Ravens have moved from +1200 to +950 odds, an implied probability of 9.52% of winning Super Bowl 61. They are now tied for the third-best odds alongside the Buffalo Bills. Only the Los Angeles Rams (+800) and Seattle Seahawks (+900) have better odds than the Ravens.

The Ravens have long had the pieces to make a deep playoff run, but they haven't managed to get over the hump. Now, they're hoping that by adding one of the best pass-rushers in the game, they can finally reach the Super Bowl for the first time in the Lamar Jackson era.

Crosby recorded 439 tackles and 69.5 sacks in seven seasons with the Raiders.

Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.