Ravens Reportedly Backing Out of Trade for Maxx Crosby

The Ravens trade for Maxx Crosby is off.

On Friday, the Raiders agreed to trade their star edge rusher to Baltimore in exchange for two first-round picks. Now, that deal will no longer be happening.

The Raiders said in a statement posted to social media, “The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time.”

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Crosby did not pass his physical and the trade will no longer go through. Since trades do not become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, the Ravens were able to call if off. The Ravens will get their first-round picks back, and Crosby will remain a Raider, at least for the time being.

Crosby took time to address Raiders and Ravens fans in a thoughtful 12-minute video on Saturday, even expressing that he hoped to finish his career back with Las Vegas. Now, he might not even be leaving the franchise after all.

The Ravens’ original decision to trade for Crosby was an unprecedented move by the franchise. Baltimore had never previously traded a first-round pick—let alone two—for a veteran player. The move was seen as a risk as they were trading for a 28-year-old pass rusher coming off a knee injury, and after reports that Crosby did not pass his physical, they will no longer follow through on the move.

Crosby hurt his knee in October, but played through the injury until the Raiders placed him on injured reserve late in the season. The decision to place him on IR and end his season sparked tension between Crosby and the organization, as per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, as Crosby felt the Raiders cut his season short in pursuit of the No. 1 pick. This led to the star defensive end storming out of the Raiders’ facility in December, and played a significant role in him being open-minded regarding a possible trade. He has since undergone surgery for the injury.

Before the Ravens initially landed a trade for Crosby, the Cowboys and Jaguars were among the teams pursuing a deal for the veteran defensive end. Dallas was reportedly in it until the end, but was unwilling to give up multiple first-round picks, leading the Raiders to agree to trade Crosby to Baltimore.

Meanwhile, after originally moving off Crosby gave the Raiders the most cap space in the league, they have been active in free agency. Las Vegas agreed to sign Tyler Linderbaum to a record-setting deal, and also agreed to deals with linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, defensive ends Malcolm Koonce and Kwity Paye, kicker Matt Gay and wide receiver Jalen Nailor. They also re-signed corner Eric Stokes to a new three-year deal. The Ravens on the other hand had been quiet thus far, re-signing backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and agreeing to sign guard John Simpson.

