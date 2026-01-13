What veteran linebacker's commitment means for Red Raiders

Texas Tech continues to build a transfer class capable of competing for a national championship next season by adding to its linebacker room with the addition of Houston transfer Corey Platt, Jr.

The former Houston Cougar is an old wiley veteran in the college ranks having spent five seasons at the of collegiate level beginning at Tulane.

The 6-foot-2, 215 pound linebacker spent his first three seasons at Tulane under the guidance of coach Willie Fritz before following him to Houston prior to the 2024 season.

Former Houston Cougars linebacker Corey Platt Jr. (9) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now that Texas Tech hired Platt's defensive coordinator Shiel Wood during the offseason, Platt made the decision to follow him to West Texas after recording 40 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks in 2025.

Since entering the transfer portal last week, Platt had visited Texas Tech along with Florida, coached by former Tulane coach Jon Sumrall.

He did not have a transfer ranking prior to his commitment to the Red Raiders on Monday, but was considered a 3-star prospect out of Little Rock Arkansas in the 2021 class. Platt was the No. 1,379 ranked player in the nation, No. 106 among athletes and No. 10 prospect in Arkansas, according to 24Sports.

Out of high school, he had seven reported scholarship offers from programs such as Kansas, Arkansas State, North Texas, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, Toledo and UL-Monroe.

Platt graded out with a 66.9 defensive score during the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus. He received high marks in the run game with an 83.1 grade as one of the most consistent Cougars in rush defense.

Good for Next Year?

The Red Raiders have already received word that linebackers Ben Roberts and John Curry return to the team next season after both finished in the top five for total tackles and combined for 7.5 tackles for loss.

Texas Tech is set to bring in Kansas State transfer linebacker Austin Romaine, who played in only nine games in 2025 but finished with 66 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks.

Coach Joey McGuire's team will lose Heisman finalist Jacob Rodriguez to the NFL Draft after leading the team with 128 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, four interceptions and one sack.

Incoming freshman LaDamion Guyton, a 5-star prospect out of Georgia, will have high expectations coming out of high school. With the amount of experience being injected into next year's roster, that should give Guyton plenty time to find a comfortable role once he's on campus.

Tech currently holds onto the No. 2 ranked transfer portal class in the Big 12, No. 9 nationally with 16 total commitments, according to 247Sports rankings.

Red Raiders Portal Class

• Trey White, EDGE (San Diego State)

• Austin Romaine, LB (Kansas State)

• JoJo Johnson, DL (Oregon State)

• Bryce Butler, DL (Washington)

• Jalen Jones, WR (Alabama State)

• Brendan Sorsby, QB (Cincinnati)

• Mateen Ibirogba, DL (Wake Forest)

• Julien Laventure, DL (Akron)

• Adam Trick, DL (Miami, OH)

• Davin Martin, CB (UTSA)

• Donte Lee Jr., WR, (Liberty)

• Amarie Fleming, EDGE (Allen University)

• Jett Carpenter, TE (Nevada)

• Kenny Johnson, WR (Pitt)

• Malachi Simmons, WR (Auburn)

• Corey Platt, Jr., LB (Houston)

