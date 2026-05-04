3 Biggest Takeaways From Texas Baseball’s Series Win vs. Mississippi State

Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle acknowledged how impressive the Mississippi State Bulldogs were leading up to the series, claiming they were “the most complete team we’ve seen all season.”

Still, despite the high praise from a coach who has seen it all, Schlossnagle and Co. were able to wrangle yet another conference series, and their second top-10 series victory of the season from the Bulldogs.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Longhorns final ranked series of the regular season.

The Pitching Staff Is Omaha Ready

Texas freshman pitcher Brett Crossland tosses a pitch against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on May 2, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

It’s kinda of ridiculous the amount of talent that is in the Texas pitching staff, led by pitching coach Max Wiener this season. The Longhorns have the arms and depth to shut down the best hitter in the country, and Mississippi State with eight batters in its lineup batting above .300, scored just 14 runs across the weekend.

Dylan Volantis and Ruger Riojas continued their dominant season, completely shutting down the Bulldogs' impressive order and, outside of Luke Harrison's disastrous first inning on Sunday, allowing five runs and a grand slam, was able to collect himself in his final four innings.

While the bullpen was shaky on Saturday and Sunday, getting themselves in sticky situations, notably allowing a three-run homer in the seventh on Saturday. Overall, the pen only surrendered eight runs across the series while picking up 14 strikeouts.

Haiden Leffew, freshman Brett Crossland, and Sam Cozart all saw action in two games this series, certifying themselves as Schlossnagle’s most trusted relievers

Huge Weekend For Temo Beccera, Casey Borba and Ethan Mendoza

Texas junior infielder Casey Borba trots towards home plate after firing a home run in the fifth inning against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on May 2, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

Who could’ve guessed that Temo Beccera, Casey Borba and Ethan Mendoza, each experiencing their own struggles at the plate, would be the trio to solve Mississippi State’s pitchers?

Beccera had his best series performance since the Longhorns’ Bruce Bolt College Classic in Houston, firing six hits in the final two games against the Bulldogs, and driving two runs on Sunday. Mendoza, after falling out of the leadoff spot, has adjusted well to his spot in the five hole, going 4-9 at the plate, extending his hit streak to eight games.

Borba is making great progress to close out the final month of the regular season. Against Mississippi State looked more comfortable, going 3-10, hitting a double and firing his second home run of the week on Saturday.

While the top of the order struggled on the weekend, its a very promising sign for the Longhorns' order down the line to show some offensive capability.

Carson Tinney Was A Now Show Against Mississippi State

Sophomore pitcher Dylan Volantis and junior catcher Carson Tinney walk to the Texas dugout against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on May 1, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

It was an odd weekend for the Longhorns catcher, as he was held hitless for the first time in a three-game series this season. Tinney went 0-11 at the plate, striking out four times against Mississippi State.

Granted, the wind conditions blowing into the ballpark in all three games did not help his case, as one of his deep fly balls on Saturday was killed off before it could sneak out of the ballpark. Despite going hitless, Tinney was able to drive in the first of nine runs on Sunday after he was hit by a pitch on a full count.

Texas will close out its midweek schedule on Tuesday against the UTSA Roadrunners at 6:30 p.m. CT at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

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