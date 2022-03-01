Game Preview: No. 1 Texas Put Undefeated Start on Line Against Sam Houston State

Everything you need to know before Texas takes on Sam Houston State on Tuesday.

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns come into their midweek game at Sam Houston State with an 8-0 record and fresh off a three-game sweep of Alabama.

The Bearkats (4-4) had started the season 4-1, including a win over top 10 Oklahoma State, but were swept over the weekend in a three-game set with Dallas Baptist University.

Here's all you need to know for Tuesday night's game.

How to Watch:

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: ESPN+

A look at the Bearkats' season so far

The Bearkats started the season off hot, winning three out of four against a strong Nebraska team that should make the NCAA Tournament. They then followed that series win with an upset win over a top 10 Oklahoma State. Despite the sweep by DBU, the Bearkats could give the Longhorns all they can handle Tuesday.

Bearkats by the numbers

Record: 4-4

Runs scored: 37

Runs allowed: 31

Team ERA: 3.94

Team average: .267

Sam Houston State wins the game if...

They maintain their record at home. The Bearkats are 3-1 at home and 0-3 on the road. If the Bearkats pitching staff can contain the Longhorn offense long enough to scratch across a couple of runs, Sam Houston could add another top 10 upset to its résumé.

Texas wins this game if...

The Longhorns do what they've shown in the first eight games. Texas will likely trot out right-hander Andre Duplantier II for his second start. Duplantier got the win in his first start, throwing four shutout innings. If Duplantier can duplicate that performance and then turn it over to a bullpen that has been dominant, the Longhorns will be in good shape. While Texas' pitching will be a focal point, the offense has shown that it can get the job done, driving in clutch runs in key situations.

Murphy Stehly celebrates a triple against Alabama on Sunday, Feb. 27.

