LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Leads 2-0 After Three Innings
Texas started their season in dominant fashion, sweeping the Rice Owls to start 3-0. The Longhorns outscored the Owls 36-3 over the three game set with none of the games ever really in doubt. Now the Longhorns are traveling to Corpus Christi to take on the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders for a midweek two-game series which will see Texas try to improve to 5-0.
Follow along below for live updates between Texas and Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows:
CF Doug Hodo
LF Eric Kennedy
1B Ivan Melendez
2B Mitchell Daly
C Silas Ardoin
RF Austin Todd
3B Skyler Messinger
SS Trey Faltine
DH Murphy Stehly
P Andre Duplantier II
Top First
Doug Hodo: Double
Eric Kennedy: Single
Ivan Melendez: Strikeout swinging
Mitchell Daly: RBI infield single
Silas Ardoin: Hit by pitch
Austin Todd: SAC fly
Skyler Messinger: Groundout to third
Bottom First
Markotic: Strikeout swinging
Ryan: Hit by pitch
Caraway: Strikeout looking
Petkoff: Groundout to second
Top Second
Faltine: Strikeout looking
Stehly: Strikeout swinging
Hodo: Flyout to center
Bottom Second
Taylor: Walks (caught stealing)
Puls: Flyout to center
Johnson: Popup to second
Top Third
Kennedy: E1
Melendez: Walks
Daly: Fielders choice
Ardoin: Strikeout
Todd: Walks
Messinger: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Third
Mitchell: Groundout to short
Linneweber: Single
Markotic: Fielders choice
Ryan: Hit by pitch
Caraway: Strikeout swinging
