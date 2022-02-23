LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Leads 2-0 After Three Innings

The Longhorns look to start the season 4-0 as they take on the Islanders in Corpus Christi.

Texas started their season in dominant fashion, sweeping the Rice Owls to start 3-0. The Longhorns outscored the Owls 36-3 over the three game set with none of the games ever really in doubt. Now the Longhorns are traveling to Corpus Christi to take on the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders for a midweek two-game series which will see Texas try to improve to 5-0.

Follow along below for live updates between Texas and Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows:

CF Doug Hodo

LF Eric Kennedy

1B Ivan Melendez

2B Mitchell Daly

C Silas Ardoin

RF Austin Todd

3B Skyler Messinger

SS Trey Faltine

DH Murphy Stehly

P Andre Duplantier II

Top First

Doug Hodo: Double

Eric Kennedy: Single

Ivan Melendez: Strikeout swinging

Mitchell Daly: RBI infield single

Silas Ardoin: Hit by pitch

Austin Todd: SAC fly

Skyler Messinger: Groundout to third

Bottom First

Markotic: Strikeout swinging

Ryan: Hit by pitch

Caraway: Strikeout looking

Petkoff: Groundout to second

Top Second

Faltine: Strikeout looking

Stehly: Strikeout swinging

Hodo: Flyout to center

Bottom Second

Taylor: Walks (caught stealing)

Puls: Flyout to center

Johnson: Popup to second

Top Third

Kennedy: E1

Melendez: Walks

Daly: Fielders choice

Ardoin: Strikeout

Todd: Walks

Messinger: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Third

Mitchell: Groundout to short

Linneweber: Single

Markotic: Fielders choice

Ryan: Hit by pitch



Caraway: Strikeout swinging

