LIVE UPDATES: Baylor Adds A Run, Longhorns Lead 4-2 After Three Innings

The Longhorns wrap up their weekend series against the Bears on Sunday.

It is safe to say that Texas is taking a few weeks of frustration out on the Bears in this series, as they have outscored Baylor 33-5 in the first two games. Now, Texas looks to keep the momentum up and pick up another dominant win on Sunday to complete their first sweep of a conference opponent this season. 

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

CF Hodo

DH Todd

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

3B Messinger

LF Campbell

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Gordon

Top First

Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching

Richardson: Strikeout swinging

Pineda: Double, scores on passed ball Baylor leads 1-0

Nevin: Fly out to center

McKenzie: HBP

Wehsener: HBP

Valdez: Walk

Caley: Fielder's choice, McKenzie out at third

Bottom First

Tyler Thomas (Baylor) pitching

Hodo: Strikeout looking

Todd: Single

Melendez: Two-run home run Texas leads 2-1

Stehly: Solo home run Texas leads 3-1

Ardoin: E5

Messinger: Fly out to right

Campbell: Walk

Daly: Pop out to second

Top Second

Cardoza-Oquendo: Strikeout swinging

Gonzales: Fly out to left

Richardson: Single

Pineda: Fly out to left

Bottom Second

Adam Muirhead (Baylor) pitching

Faltine: Walk, caught stealing

Hodo: Pop out to second

Todd: Solo home run Texas leads 4-1

Melendez: Groundout to third

Top Third

Nevin: Solo home run Texas leads 4-2

McKenzie: Fly out to left

Schoenvogel: Fly out to left

Valdez: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Third

Stehly: Fly out to right

Ardoin: Single

Messinger: Grounded into double play

Top Fourth

Caley: Strikeout looking

Cardoza-Oquendo: Line out to short

Gonzales: Fly out to right

