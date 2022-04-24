LIVE UPDATES: Baylor Adds A Run, Longhorns Lead 4-2 After Three Innings
It is safe to say that Texas is taking a few weeks of frustration out on the Bears in this series, as they have outscored Baylor 33-5 in the first two games. Now, Texas looks to keep the momentum up and pick up another dominant win on Sunday to complete their first sweep of a conference opponent this season.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
DH Todd
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
3B Messinger
LF Campbell
2B Daly
SS Faltine
P Gordon
Top First
Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching
Richardson: Strikeout swinging
Pineda: Double, scores on passed ball Baylor leads 1-0
Nevin: Fly out to center
McKenzie: HBP
Wehsener: HBP
Valdez: Walk
Caley: Fielder's choice, McKenzie out at third
Bottom First
Tyler Thomas (Baylor) pitching
Hodo: Strikeout looking
Todd: Single
Melendez: Two-run home run Texas leads 2-1
Stehly: Solo home run Texas leads 3-1
Ardoin: E5
Messinger: Fly out to right
Campbell: Walk
Daly: Pop out to second
Top Second
Cardoza-Oquendo: Strikeout swinging
Gonzales: Fly out to left
Richardson: Single
Pineda: Fly out to left
Bottom Second
Adam Muirhead (Baylor) pitching
Faltine: Walk, caught stealing
Hodo: Pop out to second
Todd: Solo home run Texas leads 4-1
Melendez: Groundout to third
Top Third
Nevin: Solo home run Texas leads 4-2
McKenzie: Fly out to left
Schoenvogel: Fly out to left
Valdez: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Third
Stehly: Fly out to right
Ardoin: Single
Messinger: Grounded into double play
Top Fourth
Caley: Strikeout looking
Cardoza-Oquendo: Line out to short
Gonzales: Fly out to right
