Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Ardoin Goes Deep to Extend the Lead, Longhorns Lead 6-1 After the Third Inning

The Longhorns welcome the Bears to Austin on Friday for game one.

Texas suffered an ugly series loss to Kansas State last weekend, dropping two out of three games and hurting their chances of hosting a regional come June. However, they can get back on track this weekend with a strong showing against Baylor in a three game conference series. 

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Baylor.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it as follows: 

CF Hodo

DH Todd

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

3B Messinger

LF Campbell

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Hansen

Top First

Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching

Richardson: Line out to second

Pineda: Groundout to second

Nevin: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First

Will Rigney (Baylor) pitching

Hodo: Fly out to center

Todd: Strikeout swinging

Melendez: Groundout to third

Top Second

McKenzie: Strikeout swinging

Wehsener: Groundout to pitcher

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Arch Manning
Play
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: Arch Manning + 2023 Recruiting Class Update

John Garcia Jr., Director of Football Recruiting at Sports Illustrated, joins the show to give updates on Arch Manning, Johntay Cook and more.

By Jonathan Davis2 hours ago
2 hours ago
img_15202908
Play
Football

Texas Loses Out to Miami on Transfer LB Caleb Johnson

Texas lost out on Friday when linebacker Caleb Johnson announced his commitment to the University of Miami after two years at UCLA

By Tomer Barazani2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 4.28.47 PM
Play
Recruiting

Top LB Target Derion Gullette Has Longhorns In Top 12

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Groves: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Second

Stehly: Walk, steals second

Jake Jackson (Baylor) pitching

Ardoin: Fly out to center

Messinger: Single, Stehly to third

Campbell: Walk

Daly: Strikeout swinging

Faltine: Three-run double, out at third

Top Third

C. Caley: Groundout to third

Cardoza-Oquendo: Single

H. Caley: Single

Richardson: RBI single

Pineda: Fly out to left

Nevin: Groundout to short

Bottom Third

Hodo: Groundout to third

Todd: Single

Melendez: Fly out to right

Stehly: Walk

Ardoin: Three-run home run

Messinger: Pop out to second

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Arch Manning
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: Arch Manning + 2023 Recruiting Class Update

John Garcia Jr., Director of Football Recruiting at Sports Illustrated, joins the show to give updates on Arch Manning, Johntay Cook and more.

By Jonathan Davis2 hours ago
img_15202908
Football

Texas Loses Out to Miami on Transfer LB Caleb Johnson

Texas lost out on Friday when linebacker Caleb Johnson announced his commitment to the University of Miami after two years at UCLA

By Tomer Barazani2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 4.28.47 PM
Recruiting

Top LB Target Derion Gullette Has Longhorns In Top 12

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff2 hours ago
carr pass
Men's Basketball

Texas Guard Marcus Carr Says He's Returning Next Season

The dominos on Chris Beard's roster have continued to fall in recent days

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
Tre Mitchell
News

Texas Transfer Tre Mitchell Receiving Interest from Big 12 Foe, Other Teams

One of the Longhorns top players officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago
Isaiah Neyor
Football

Sark: WR Isaiah Neyor ‘Real Weapon’ for Texas Offense

Neyor offers a different level of talent at the receiver position for Texas

By Zach Dimmitt9 hours ago
USATSI_14141548
Football

Earl Thomas, Longhorns Legend & Former Cowboys Trade Target, Seeks NFL Comeback

Former Longhorns great Earl Thomas wants another crack at the NFL

By Matt Galatzan9 hours ago
USATSI_18093878
Football

Steve Sarkisian: 'Really Pleased' With Quarterback Play in Spring Ball

Sarkisian offered praise of both Ewers and Card ahead of Saturday's spring game.

By Connor Zimmerlee9 hours ago