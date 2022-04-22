LIVE UPDATES: Ardoin Goes Deep to Extend the Lead, Longhorns Lead 6-1 After the Third Inning

The Longhorns welcome the Bears to Austin on Friday for game one.

Texas suffered an ugly series loss to Kansas State last weekend, dropping two out of three games and hurting their chances of hosting a regional come June. However, they can get back on track this weekend with a strong showing against Baylor in a three game conference series.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Baylor.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it as follows:

CF Hodo

DH Todd

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

3B Messinger

LF Campbell

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Hansen

Top First

Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching

Richardson: Line out to second

Pineda: Groundout to second

Nevin: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First

Will Rigney (Baylor) pitching

Hodo: Fly out to center

Todd: Strikeout swinging

Melendez: Groundout to third

Top Second

McKenzie: Strikeout swinging

Wehsener: Groundout to pitcher

Groves: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Second

Stehly: Walk, steals second

Jake Jackson (Baylor) pitching

Ardoin: Fly out to center

Messinger: Single, Stehly to third

Campbell: Walk

Daly: Strikeout swinging

Faltine: Three-run double, out at third

Top Third

C. Caley: Groundout to third

Cardoza-Oquendo: Single

H. Caley: Single

Richardson: RBI single

Pineda: Fly out to left

Nevin: Groundout to short

Bottom Third

Hodo: Groundout to third

Todd: Single

Melendez: Fly out to right

Stehly: Walk

Ardoin: Three-run home run

Messinger: Pop out to second

