LIVE UPDATES: Ardoin Goes Deep to Extend the Lead, Longhorns Lead 6-1 After the Third Inning
Texas suffered an ugly series loss to Kansas State last weekend, dropping two out of three games and hurting their chances of hosting a regional come June. However, they can get back on track this weekend with a strong showing against Baylor in a three game conference series.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Baylor.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it as follows:
CF Hodo
DH Todd
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
3B Messinger
LF Campbell
2B Daly
SS Faltine
P Hansen
Top First
Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching
Richardson: Line out to second
Pineda: Groundout to second
Nevin: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First
Will Rigney (Baylor) pitching
Hodo: Fly out to center
Todd: Strikeout swinging
Melendez: Groundout to third
Top Second
McKenzie: Strikeout swinging
Wehsener: Groundout to pitcher
Groves: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Second
Stehly: Walk, steals second
Jake Jackson (Baylor) pitching
Ardoin: Fly out to center
Messinger: Single, Stehly to third
Campbell: Walk
Daly: Strikeout swinging
Faltine: Three-run double, out at third
Top Third
C. Caley: Groundout to third
Cardoza-Oquendo: Single
H. Caley: Single
Richardson: RBI single
Pineda: Fly out to left
Nevin: Groundout to short
Bottom Third
Hodo: Groundout to third
Todd: Single
Melendez: Fly out to right
Stehly: Walk
Ardoin: Three-run home run
Messinger: Pop out to second
