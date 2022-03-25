LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Texas Starts Conference Play Against Texas Tech
Conference play is officially here for the Texas baseball team following an extensive out of conference slate. The Longhorns come into this one winners of five straight, looking to make it six straight wins and start conference play off strong.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Texas Tech.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
LF Kennedy
CF Hodo
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
Why Arch Manning Could Choose Longhorns Over Alabama and Georgia
Arch Manning has compelling reasons to choose the Texas Longhorns over Alabama & Georgia; Here’s Why
Texas Hoops Offers 2023 Guard Spot as Walk-On
Chris Beard continues to add talent for future seasons
Longhorns Add DII Coordinator as Offensive Analyst
Ray Pickering joins Steve Sarkisian's staff
SS Faltine
3B Messinger
DH O'Dowd
2B Daly
P Hansen
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!