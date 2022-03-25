LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Texas Starts Conference Play Against Texas Tech

The Longhorns travel to Lubbock on Friday to start the weekend series.

Conference play is officially here for the Texas baseball team following an extensive out of conference slate. The Longhorns come into this one winners of five straight, looking to make it six straight wins and start conference play off strong.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Texas Tech.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

LF Kennedy

CF Hodo

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

SS Faltine

3B Messinger

DH O'Dowd

2B Daly

P Hansen

