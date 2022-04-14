LIVE UPDATES: No. 7 Texas Opens Conference Series Against Kansas State
The Longhorns have won two straight conference series, taking two out of three games from both Oklahoma and TCU over the last two weekends. Now, they'll look to make it three straight series wins as they aim to stay in the thick of the Big 12 title race.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Kansas State.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows:
LF Campbell
CF Hodo
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
DH Todd
3B Messinger
2B Daly
SS Faltine
P Hansen
Top First
Griffin Hassall (KSU) pitching
Campbell: Strikeout swinging
Hodo: Strikeout looking
Melendez: Strikeout swinging
