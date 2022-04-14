LIVE UPDATES: No. 7 Texas Opens Conference Series Against Kansas State

The Longhorns travel to Manhattan for a Thursday night game against the Wildcats.

The Longhorns have won two straight conference series, taking two out of three games from both Oklahoma and TCU over the last two weekends. Now, they'll look to make it three straight series wins as they aim to stay in the thick of the Big 12 title race.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Kansas State.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows:

LF Campbell

CF Hodo

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

DH Todd

3B Messinger

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Hansen

Top First

Griffin Hassall (KSU) pitching

Campbell: Strikeout swinging

Hodo: Strikeout looking

Melendez: Strikeout swinging

