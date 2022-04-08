LIVE UPDATES: Nothing Going Early, Longhorns and Horned Frogs Tied 0-0 After the Second Inning
Following a thrilling come from behind win to cap off their series with Oklahoma last weekend, the Longhorns find themselves sitting at 3-3 in conference play. Now, they welcome a ranked TCU squad, who themselves are 6-3 in Big 12 play, looking to win another conference series and keep the momentum rolling.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on TCU.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
RF Stehly
1B Melendez
C Ardoin
DH Todd
SS Faltine
3B Messinger
2B Daly
LF Campbell
P Hansen
Top First
Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching
Nunez: Strikeout swinging
Sacco: Strikeout looking
Taylor: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First
Riley Cornelio (TCU) pitching
Hodo: Fly out to center
Stehly: Fly out to center
Melendez: Strikeout swinging
Top Second
Bishop: Groundout to second
Rodgers: Strikeout looking
Byrne: Groundout to third
Bottom Second
Ardoin: Strikeout looking
Todd: Groundout to second
Faltine: Strikeout swinging
