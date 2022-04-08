LIVE UPDATES: Nothing Going Early, Longhorns and Horned Frogs Tied 0-0 After the Second Inning

The Longhorns welcome the Horned Frogs at the Disch on Friday.

Following a thrilling come from behind win to cap off their series with Oklahoma last weekend, the Longhorns find themselves sitting at 3-3 in conference play. Now, they welcome a ranked TCU squad, who themselves are 6-3 in Big 12 play, looking to win another conference series and keep the momentum rolling.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on TCU.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

RF Stehly

1B Melendez

C Ardoin

DH Todd

SS Faltine

3B Messinger

2B Daly

LF Campbell

P Hansen

Top First

Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching

Nunez: Strikeout swinging

Sacco: Strikeout looking

Taylor: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First

Riley Cornelio (TCU) pitching

Hodo: Fly out to center

Stehly: Fly out to center

Melendez: Strikeout swinging

Top Second

Bishop: Groundout to second

Rodgers: Strikeout looking

Byrne: Groundout to third

Bottom Second

Ardoin: Strikeout looking

Todd: Groundout to second

Faltine: Strikeout swinging

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook..