Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Nothing Going Early, Longhorns and Horned Frogs Tied 0-0 After the Second Inning

The Longhorns welcome the Horned Frogs at the Disch on Friday.

Following a thrilling come from behind win to cap off their series with Oklahoma last weekend, the Longhorns find themselves sitting at 3-3 in conference play. Now, they welcome a ranked TCU squad, who themselves are 6-3 in Big 12 play, looking to win another conference series and keep the momentum rolling. 

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on TCU. 

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

CF Hodo

RF Stehly

1B Melendez

C Ardoin

DH Todd

SS Faltine

3B Messinger

2B Daly

LF Campbell

P Hansen

Top First

Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching

Nunez: Strikeout swinging 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

GettyImages-1390357349
Play
News

Scottie Scheffler Takes Control Of Masters After Round 2

With 5-under 67, the former Longhorn holds a five-shot lead on the field with 36 holes remaining at Augusta National

By Matthew Postins30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago
GettyImages-1390352348
Play
News

Scheffler Ends 2nd Round 5 Shots Up at 8-Under Par

Longhorns Masters Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as former Texas golfers look to take home golf's biggest prize

By Longhorns Country Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago
USATSI_18039858
Play
News

Rough Second Round at Masters Likely Dooms Jordan Spieth

Spieth is likely to miss the cut at The Masters following a rough second round

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Sacco: Strikeout looking

Taylor: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First

Riley Cornelio (TCU) pitching

Hodo: Fly out to center

Stehly: Fly out to center

Melendez: Strikeout swinging

Top Second

Bishop: Groundout to second

Rodgers: Strikeout looking

Byrne: Groundout to third

Bottom Second

Ardoin: Strikeout looking

Todd: Groundout to second

Faltine: Strikeout swinging

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook..

GettyImages-1390357349
News

Scottie Scheffler Takes Control Of Masters After Round 2

With 5-under 67, the former Longhorn holds a five-shot lead on the field with 36 holes remaining at Augusta National

By Matthew Postins30 minutes ago
GettyImages-1390352348
News

Scheffler Ends 2nd Round 5 Shots Up at 8-Under Par

Longhorns Masters Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as former Texas golfers look to take home golf's biggest prize

By Longhorns Country Staff3 hours ago
USATSI_18039858
News

Rough Second Round at Masters Likely Dooms Jordan Spieth

Spieth is likely to miss the cut at The Masters following a rough second round

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
Arch Manning
Recruiting

New Threat Emerging in Arch Manning Recruitment?

There could be a new school emerging in the pursuit of 2023's most coveted recruit, Arch Manning

By Matt Galatzan4 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Football

ESPN Insider Chooses Texas in 'College Football's Top 25 Future Offense Power Rankings'

ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg lists Texas in College Football's “top 25 future offense power rankings”

By Tomer Barazani4 hours ago
USATSI_17795236_168388359_lowres
Men's Basketball

Way-Too-Early College Hoops Rankings: Where Does Texas Land?

The Longhorns enter the offseason with question marks across the board

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
Moro Ojomo
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: 8th Spring Practice Update + Ojomo Rips Football Culture

On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns we discuss the major updates from the 8th spring practice as well as the press conference in which senior defensive lineman Moro Ojomo did not hold back.

By Jonathan Davis6 hours ago
Mikel Harrison-Pilot
Recruiting

Texas Longhorns Makes Cut for in-state Star Mikal Harrison-Pilot

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff8 hours ago