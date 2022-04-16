LIVE UPDATES: Kansas State Plates One, Longhorns and Wildcats Tied 2-2 After Four Innings

The Longhorns wrap up their conference series against the Wildcats.

It has been an ugly two games against Kansas State so far for Texas, as the Longhorns dropped both to lose the series. Now, the Longhorns will look to salvage the series and avoid the sweep while also trying to cling to the possibility of hosting a regional in June.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Kansas State.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

DH Todd

2B Daly

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

3B Messinger

1B Kash

CF Hodo

LF Campbell

SS Faltine

P Gordon

Top First

Connor McCullough (KSU) pitching

Todd: Fly out to left



Daly: Strikeout looking

Stehly: Single, caught stealing

Ardoin: Will lead off second

Bottom First

Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching

D. Johnson: Strikeout looking

Heinrich: Line out to right

Nicoloff: Single

Phillips: Strikeout swinging

Top Second

Ardoin: Groundout to short

Messinger: Walk

Kash: Fly out to right

Hodo: Fielder's choice, Messinger out at second

Bottom Second

Goodwin: Triple

C. Johnson: Strikeout looking

Mitchell: Sac fly, Goodwin scores

Culpepper: Line out to first

Top Third

Campbell: Groundout to second

Faltine: Single

Todd: Double

Daly: Sac fly, Faltine scores

Stehly: E5, Todd scores

Ardoin: Walk

Messinger: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Third

Uselton: Strikeout swinging

D. Johnson: Walk

Heinrich: Strikeout swinging

Nicoloff: Fly out to left

Top Fourth

Kash: Groundout to first

Hodo: Strikeout swinging

Campbell: Groundout to short

Bottom Fourth

Phillips: Single, advance to second on wild pitch

Goodwin: Strikeout looking

C. Johnson: HBP

Mitchell: RBI groundout, Phillips score

Culpepper: Strikeout swinging

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.