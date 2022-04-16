LIVE UPDATES: Kansas State Plates One, Longhorns and Wildcats Tied 2-2 After Four Innings
It has been an ugly two games against Kansas State so far for Texas, as the Longhorns dropped both to lose the series. Now, the Longhorns will look to salvage the series and avoid the sweep while also trying to cling to the possibility of hosting a regional in June.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Kansas State.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
DH Todd
2B Daly
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
3B Messinger
1B Kash
CF Hodo
LF Campbell
SS Faltine
P Gordon
Top First
Connor McCullough (KSU) pitching
Todd: Fly out to left
Daly: Strikeout looking
Stehly: Single, caught stealing
Ardoin: Will lead off second
Bottom First
Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching
D. Johnson: Strikeout looking
Heinrich: Line out to right
Nicoloff: Single
Phillips: Strikeout swinging
Top Second
Ardoin: Groundout to short
Messinger: Walk
Kash: Fly out to right
Hodo: Fielder's choice, Messinger out at second
Bottom Second
Goodwin: Triple
C. Johnson: Strikeout looking
Mitchell: Sac fly, Goodwin scores
Culpepper: Line out to first
Top Third
Campbell: Groundout to second
Faltine: Single
Todd: Double
Daly: Sac fly, Faltine scores
Stehly: E5, Todd scores
Ardoin: Walk
Messinger: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Third
Uselton: Strikeout swinging
D. Johnson: Walk
Heinrich: Strikeout swinging
Nicoloff: Fly out to left
Top Fourth
Kash: Groundout to first
Hodo: Strikeout swinging
Campbell: Groundout to short
Bottom Fourth
Phillips: Single, advance to second on wild pitch
Goodwin: Strikeout looking
C. Johnson: HBP
Mitchell: RBI groundout, Phillips score
Culpepper: Strikeout swinging
