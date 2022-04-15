LIVE UPDATES: Kansas State Strikes First, Longhorns Trail 2-0 After the Second Inning

Game two from Manhattan of the three game series against the Wildcats.

Texas looked to be cruising to an easy conference win against Kansas State on Thursday when they went up 5-1. Then, however, the wheels fell off for the Longhorns as they would allow seven unanswered runs and ultimately drop game one of the series 8-5. Now, Texas looks to bounce back and even the series at one game each.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Kansas State.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

LF Campbell

CF Hodo

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

DH Todd

3B Messinger

1B Kash

SS Faltine

2B Daly

P Stevens

Top First

Blake Adams (KSU) pitching

Campbell: Strikeout swinging

Hodo: Strikeout swinging

Stehly: Groundout to short

Bottom First

Tristan Stevens (Texas) pitching

D. Johnson: Groundout to pitcher

Salinas: Groundout to third

C. Johnson: Groundout to short

Top Second

Ardoin: Fly out to left

Todd: Line out to right

Messinger: Groundout to short

Bottom Second

Phillips: Pop out to short

Goodwin: HBP

Nicoloff: Single

Mitchell: RBI double

Hughes: Sac fly, Nicoloff scored

Culpepper: Groundout to third

Top Third

Kash: Single

Faltine: Walk

Daly: Sac bunt, both runners advance

Campbell: Strikeout swinging

Hodo: Strikeout swinging

