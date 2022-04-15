LIVE UPDATES: Kansas State Strikes First, Longhorns Trail 2-0 After the Second Inning
Texas looked to be cruising to an easy conference win against Kansas State on Thursday when they went up 5-1. Then, however, the wheels fell off for the Longhorns as they would allow seven unanswered runs and ultimately drop game one of the series 8-5. Now, Texas looks to bounce back and even the series at one game each.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Kansas State.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
LF Campbell
CF Hodo
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
DH Todd
3B Messinger
1B Kash
SS Faltine
2B Daly
P Stevens
Top First
Blake Adams (KSU) pitching
Campbell: Strikeout swinging
Hodo: Strikeout swinging
Stehly: Groundout to short
Bottom First
Tristan Stevens (Texas) pitching
D. Johnson: Groundout to pitcher
Salinas: Groundout to third
C. Johnson: Groundout to short
Top Second
Ardoin: Fly out to left
Todd: Line out to right
Messinger: Groundout to short
Bottom Second
Phillips: Pop out to short
Goodwin: HBP
Nicoloff: Single
Mitchell: RBI double
Hughes: Sac fly, Nicoloff scored
Culpepper: Groundout to third
Top Third
Kash: Single
Faltine: Walk
Daly: Sac bunt, both runners advance
Campbell: Strikeout swinging
Hodo: Strikeout swinging
