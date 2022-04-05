Skip to main content

Longhorn 1B Ivan Melendez Adds Yet Another Award to Impressive 2022 Mantle

Melendez was named the NCBWA Player of the Month on Monday.

If you follow college baseball at all then you have heard the name Ivan Melendez at some point so far during the 2022 season. 

Following a fall in the 2021 MLB draft, where he saw himself drafted in the 18th round by the Miami Marlins, Melendez announced he would return for the 2022 season. 

So far, the decision to return has looked to easily be the right call, as Melendez has been one of the hottest bats in all of college baseball, and the most important bat in a potent Texas lineup. 

Melendez 1

Ivan Melendez

Melendez got off to a good start in the month of February, serving as a catalyst for a 9-0 Texas start in the month. However, the month of March would see Melendez put the college baseball world on notice, as it officially became the Month of Melendez instead. 

Melendez, aptly nicknamed the Hispanic Titanic, produced a mind-boggling .473 average while slugging 1.054 over the 19 games in the month. The Hispanic Titanic also put his light tower power on full display, blasting 11 home runs in the month while driving in 29. 

During March, he recorded a hit in all but two games, including 11-multiple hit games and nine multiple-RBI games, with a pair of multi-homer games. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Trey Faltine 5
Play
Baseball

No. 7 Longhorns Return Home for Midweek Contest Against UTRGV

Texas welcomes the Vaqueros to the Disch on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
Cedric Baxter
Play
Football

2023 RB Cedric Baxter Jr. Building 'Great' Relationship with Texas' Running Back Room

Baxter took an unofficial visit to Austin on March 25

By Zach Dimmitt20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

WATCH: Longhorns WR Casey Cain Makes Circus Catch From Quinn Ewers in Spring Practice

Redshirt freshman Casey Cain is making a name for himself during the Longhorns Spring Football camp

By Tomer Barazani20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Ivan Melendez 6

Ivan Melendez

After his scorching hot March, Melendez was named the Dick Howser Trophy National Player of the Month for March, announced by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Monday. 

On the season Melendez is batting .387 while leading the Longhorns in both home runs and RBI, with 13 and 40 respectively. 

These numbers are even more impressive when you look at his 2021 season, which saw him hit 13 home runs and account for 51 RBI all season, both numbers that he should easily break by the end of this season, as Melendez is undoubtedly the most important bat in the Texas offense. 

Ivan Melendez 4

Ivan Melendez

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Trey Faltine 5
Baseball

No. 7 Longhorns Return Home for Midweek Contest Against UTRGV

Texas welcomes the Vaqueros to the Disch on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee14 minutes ago
Cedric Baxter
Football

2023 RB Cedric Baxter Jr. Building 'Great' Relationship with Texas' Running Back Room

Baxter took an unofficial visit to Austin on March 25

By Zach Dimmitt20 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Football

WATCH: Longhorns WR Casey Cain Makes Circus Catch From Quinn Ewers in Spring Practice

Redshirt freshman Casey Cain is making a name for himself during the Longhorns Spring Football camp

By Tomer Barazani20 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: Update on Spring Practice No. 6

In today's episode, we recap the major developments from Saturday's scrimmage plus an in-depth look at the S'maje Burrell commitment.

By Jonathan Davis22 hours ago
Spieth
Longhorns in the pros

Jordan Spieth Looking to Regain Masters Title

Unlike last year, Spieth doesn't have a wave of momentum behind him as he attempt to win his second career Masters

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler
Longhorns in the pros

Scottie Scheffler Primed For Shot at Masters Title

The former Texas golfer has won three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour entering the season's first major championship

By Matthew PostinsApr 4, 2022
Stehly 5
Baseball

No. 8 Longhorns Win Weekend Series Over Rival Oklahoma

A complete recap of Texas' weekend series against the Sooners.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 4, 2022
spieth blue
Longhorns in the pros

Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth Have Great Masters Odds

Jon Rahm has the best odds to win the tournament, followed by Justin Thomas and former Masters champ Dustin Johnson

By Matthew PostinsApr 4, 2022